“Heart Evangelista launches project to help students cope with online learning”

Heart Evangalista on Monday announced that she is launching a new project to help students transition to online learning as the traditional face-to-face mode is still not allowed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Kapamilya actress announced the project, dubbed “Big Heart PH”, through an Instagram post on Monday, weeks after she gave away 550 tablets to help enable hundreds of students to study online while schools remain closed.

“A few weeks ago, I sold this painting of mine in hopes to raise funds to do something that my heart was calling me to,” she wrote in her post.

“This pandemic has affected so many people in all walks of life and some of those most affected are the students— under the new normal, they would be required to comply with distance learning or forced to stop their education if they couldn’t. That means that each student would need access to their own tablet and internet,” she said.

Heart said her project began after she received messages on Twitter from people asking for assistance, presumably parents who aren’t financially capable to provide their children with the devices they need for online classes.

“I knew then in my heart that I had to do something. Someting bigger,” she said.

“On July 1, I will officially be launching Big Heart PH—a project that will help equip students in need with tools for them to be able to continue their education,” she continued. “I know this little project of mine will not be able to help everyone, but I know it will change the lives of those we are able to.”

The school year is scheduled to start on August 24.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has offered to give away devices to help struggling students. Over the weekend, former actress Kris Aquino announced that has purchased laptops that she will give away on Wednesday, July 1, during a live stream.