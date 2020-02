A topless Heart Evangelista surprised her followers, but her post was with an empowering message.

Actress Heart Evangelista surprised her followers after she posted a topless photo of her on Instagram on Friday, February 28.

Wearing makeup and with her hair in a bun, the 35-year-old actress looks elegantly classic, posting slightly turned from the camera.

Heart wrote on the post’s caption, “Treasure yourself every single day,” indeed a empowering message that promotes self-love.