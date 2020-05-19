“Heart Evangelista praises Kim Chiu: ‘You can never put a person with a good heart down’”

Heart Evangelista, together with her husband Chiz Escudero, praised Kim Chiu for “turning lemons into lemonade.”

Following the well-received responses of netizens on Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas” song, Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista also took to social media to praise Kim Chiu for handling the bashing she received online with positivity.

Escudero wrote: “This how to handle and do it! Congrats ⁦@prinsesachinita⁩ You just showed everybody how to turn lemons into lemonade! Kudos to you!”

Meanwhile, the Sorsogon Governor’s wife, actress and A-list personality Heart Evangelista, also showed some love for the Kapamilya star.

“We love you @prinsesachinita. At the end of the day, you can never put a person with a good heart down,” she wrote.

Kim Chiu, for her part, thanked the couple for their kind words. See her responses below:

Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas” song came out days after her statement on the closure of ABS-CBN during an online protest went viral.

“Things may put you down pero tayong mga Pilipino hindi natin nakakalimutan tumawa sa gitna ng pinagdadaanan natin. Mahilig tayong tumambay pero hindi sa problema. Nandito lang ako. Nadurog man pero hindi susuko,” she wrote in the caption of her vlog.

She added: “Salamat sa lahat ng nagbigay inspirasyon sakin. Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat. Lets spread love, kindess and positivity. Good vibes lang ang pwede sa classroom! Tama? Tama!”

The said song, produced by DJ Squammy, was made possible after a netizen named Adrian Crisanto made a suggestion to Kim Chiu — via an open letter on Facebook — to record the song.

Prior to the release of the song, “Bawal Lumabas” has spawned memes and dance covers on social media including some on TikTok.