“Heart Evangelista reacts to basher calling her ‘privileged’, ‘out of touch’”

Heart Evangelista was unable to stop herself from responding to a netizen who called her out for posting photos showing her wearing fashionable personal protective equipment and labeling it as the “new normal.”

Heart Evangelista was unable to stop herself from responding to a netizen who called her out for posting photos showing her wearing fashionable personal protective equipment and labeling it as the “new normal.”

Through an Instagram comment, the netizen said she found the actress’ posts “distasteful” and “out of touch” as they do not “reflect the realities of what we’re all facing right now.”

“Your hashtag and posts are so problematic. The ‘new normal’ our country is facing is not YOUR normal. Wake up, Heart. You have the platform, power, and position to do something relevant and different for the people. Your clothes, coiffed hair, and expensive jewelries don’t reflect the realities of what we’re all facing right now. It’s distasteful and out of touch. And I certainly hope you don’t intend to keep these as your ‘new normal.’ WAKE UP!”

The same user called her out on Twitter and said: “The out of touch privileged, in the context of race and class, is a problem not only in the U.S., but in the Philippines as well.”

The out of touch privileged, in the context of race and class, is a problem not only in the U.S., but in the Philippines as well. pic.twitter.com/QIyVnNcBWS — pilar_recto (@pilar_recto) June 3, 2020

Responding to the comment, the former Kapamilya actress defended herself, saying she “has not done anything wrong” by expressing herself through her art and fashion.

“YOU have caused me so much sadness. I honestly don’t know what to do about myself. 2 days you’ve been at it,” she said.

“I express myself through my art and fashion. I have not done anything wrong. Using my image to create hate is wrong… still I will wish you well. God bless,” she added.

YOU have caused me so much sadness.I honesty don’t know what to do about myself.2 days you’ve been at it.I express myself through my art and fashion.I have not done anything wrong .Using my image to create hate is wrong… still I will wish you well.God bless https://t.co/lwldMAeCP1 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

In a subsequent post, Heart wrote, “This is me and I will never pretend to be someone I’m not. I will not live my life unhappy no matter how things get. I will fight for what’s right in my heart and I will use all the love I know for a purpose. Life is too short, people… you never know.”

Replying to another critic, Heart said she understands that she can’t please everyone.

“Just don’t hurt me. It’s fine if you don’t like me,” she said.

Since the start of the community quarantine in March, Heart has been actively spearheading relief efforts to help out those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, using her personal social media accounts to respond to people’s calls for medical and financial aid, as well as relief goods daily.

Just recently, she offered to give away free tablets to enable less fortunate students to study at home as schools shift to online learning in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.