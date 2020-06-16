“Heart Evangelista remembers senator Miriam Santiago on her birthday”

Read Heart Evangelista’s heartfelt post for late senator Miriam Santiago.

Heart Evangelista took to social media to remember a special woman in her life on her birthday, the late senator Miriam Santiago.

On her Instagram page, Heart took a trip down memory lane and posted her shared moments with the senator.

She captioned the photos, “My mentor, my angel, and my second mother. Happy Birthday!”

The post has already gained more than 200K likes on Instagram as of this writing.

It can be recalled that senator Miriam played cupid in the love story of the actress and her husband Chiz Escudero.

Senator Miriam passed away in September 2016 after succumbing to cancer. She was 71 years old.