“Heart Evangelista rescues a stray dog she saw on the streets of Bicol”
Heart Evangelista says she will be taking care of the dog – whom she named “Daba” – until someone decides to adopt it.
Actress, philanthropist and animal welfare advocate Heart Evangelista has done it again — rescued a little dog in dire need of tender loving care.
On Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared that she was on her way to an event in the Bicol region when she suddenly saw a stray dog on the streets. Heart stopped to say “hi” to the little creature.
“Earlier today, I saw this little angel on the street. I just had to stop my car to say hi. It’s amazing how even though no one has shown her kindness, it’s still their first language. When she saw me approaching her, she started wagging her tail already — how precious,” she wrote.
Due to her busy schedule that time, she had to leave the dog. But being the dog lover that she is, it didn’t stop her from saving it as she asked her friend to find the pup and have it brought to her home.
Heart shared she will be taking care of the dog – whom she named “Daba – until someone decides to adopt it.
“I had to leave her after because of my schedule but because I couldn’t stop thinking about her, I had my friend go back to find and get her (thank you @hgmultitalented). I named her “Daba” which means mahal na anak in Bicol. I’ll be fostering her until she’s ready for adoption. I hope that she’ll soon find her forever home. ❤ #AsPinClub #AdoptDontShop,” she stated.
Heart herself has an AsPin or “Asong Pinoy” named Panda.
She is also a celebrity endorser for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS.