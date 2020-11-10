“Heart Evangelista responds to netizens telling her she ‘badly’ needs to have a baby”

‘Baby or not, I am very happy with my life.’ This is what actress Heart Evangelista said as she addressed netizens telling her that she ‘badly’ needs to have a baby.

This is what actress Heart Evangelista said as she addressed netizens telling her that she “badly” needs to have a baby.

Heart responded to the comments of her followers in the comment section of a post she uploaded on Instagram last November 5. The photo shows her all-glammed up while striking a pose at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

“You need a baby in your life,” wrote one of her followers.

“God is all you need and everything else is a bonus,” replied Heart.

Her answer prompted a follow-up from another netizen, who told her: “You need a bonus then. Badly.”

To which, Heart calmly responded: “I’m too blessed my love. Too shy to ask more from God. If He gives me one—a big thank you. Whatever it is dear, thank you for your concern, but this bitter-sweet comment of yours is inappropriate.”

She then recalled the time that she lost her twins with her husband, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, due to a miscarriage two years ago.

“Having a miscarriage is the most traumatizing feeling. I carried my twins 4 months after because my doctor wanted me to naturally go through the process. It was the most horrible feeling thinking maybe God can bring them back to me … or me thinking am I not a good person for this to happen. Having babies is for sure a blessing or just actually being able to feel that you can love someone even if you haven’t met them. I had a stroller, a baby room and a name. My babies already had a life prepared for them,” she said.

“Now me trying after a year or so is my choice but me not having a baby as of the moment is God’s choice and I wouldn’t want to question that,” she added.

She went on: “Now coming to my IG and posting a comment on a pic that has nothing to do with that is hurtful. To even ask or shove it down my throat is unthinkable or doesn’t say much about you as a woman. Is it because people like to hurt others nowadays just to make their lives seem better?”

Heart ended by stressing that she is happy and content with her life with or without a child of her own.

“Baby or not, I am very happy with my life. I have a loving family, a HOME. A solid relationship with God. Contentment is what I have and that my dear is hard to achieve,” she said.

Just last May, Heart belied rumors circulating on social media that she is pregnant.

“I am not pregnant… Fake news. Thank you for all your wishes but I am not,” she said in a tweet.

She said she wanted to clarify the issue as it is a delicate subject for her.

Previously, Heart said that when she finally does get pregnant, she would not let the public know immediately.

“I will announce only when I give birth. I will make sure to protect my baby from any kind of negative energy,” she said.