“Heart Evangelista reunites with dog she rescued in Bicol”

Heart Evangelista is bringing Daba with her to Manila.

Heart Evangelista has reunited with the stray dog she rescued in Bicol back in December — and what used to be a cute little pup is now a warm-looking grown-up doggo.

On Instagram, Heart shared two photos of her carrying the same dog — that she named Daba —a little over seven months apart.

According to Heart, she will be flying Daba from Sorsogon to Manila where she will be staying at a dog school before putting her up for adoption.

She wrote: “Remember Daba from before? This is her now! I’m bringing her back with me to Manila so she can go to doggy school and be ready for adoption!”

The 35-year-old actress accidentally saw Daba in the streets of Bicol while on her way to an event somewhere around the region.

Heart is a known advocate of animal welfare and is an active spokesperson for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Heart has raised an aspin named Panda.