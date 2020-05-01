“Heart Evangelista shares heartbreaking moment she found out the puppy she fostered died”

In her latest YouTube vlog, Heart Evangelista shared that the puppy she fostered died due to complications.

Heart Evangelista, in her latest vlog, shared the emotional moment she had when she learned that the puppy she was fostering passed away. According to Heart, her puppy died due to complications.

“I found out the puppy Linda that I’m fostering died. I was only with her for half a day, pero I’ve never been so attached to a foster. I usually foster a lot, but this one was extra special, and I actually thought of keeping her but she died. She had complications,” she said while tearing up in the vlog.

Despite the heartache, the actress remarked that she will still continue fostering.

[embedded content]

“I don’t really share moments when I’m so freakin’ ugly and I’m just so sad. I tried to stay very positive with my vlogs all the time, but I just wanted to say that fostering is really hard. When I look back, I’m glad that even if I was with her for half a day, I was able to make her feel really loved. Despite the heartaches, I do still very much support the idea of fostering. It’s just very hard because she was really such an angel,” she stated.

READ: Heart Evangelista poses topless, promotes self-love on Instagram

Heart has been an active advocate of animal rescue and adoption throughout the years. She ia also part of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS.