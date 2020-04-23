“Heart Evangelista shares what keeps her busy during ECQ in latest vlog”

Heart Evangelista said that she finds means to be productive.

Heart Evangelista posted a YouTube vlog documenting her life at home amid the enhanced community quarantine. The actress shared that she always finds ways to be productive at home.

“These past few weeks, I’ve been working on personal projects, finding ways to get creative on social media, and of course, doing our part in helping the community by arranging donations to be sent out to Sorsogon and to those out there who need extra help,” her vlog description reads.

Heart added, “I’m so thankful I’m surrounded by people who keep me productive and positive! Here’s a peek of what’s been going on these past few weeks. I hope you all stay safe and continue to keep praying for our country and for the world.”

Among the many activities that Heart spends her time on are painting, working out, fixing her stuff at home, taking care of her pets and preparing donations.

Heart also shared how she does her Twitter initiative wherein she donates to people who were asking for help from her on social media.

“Actually stress na stress kami sa totoo lang. It is so hard kasi, I mean who are we to choose, di ba? Pero I guess it really depends kung ano ‘yung nafe-feel mo? Intuition. So hard to choose kasi sobrang dami ang humihingi ng tulong on Twitter,” she relayed.

Heart shared that there are times that the same people come back to her asking for help again.

“Some people come back after you give them help. They come back and come back again but then it is so hard to make them understand that we need to help as much as we can, like as many people as we can, so it’s so hard to tell them, ‘I can’t keep sending you help.’ Kasi parang kailangan naman ng iba. So medyo draining siya. But again we are thankful that we have this opportunity that we can help, not huge, not super life changing but you know something that will help get them through and hopefully other people will do the same,” Heart said.