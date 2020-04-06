“Heart Evangelista shares what she realized during global pandemic”

Heart Evangelista shared her realization on social media.

Heart Evangelista took to social media to share her realizations in the weeks that passed amid the lockdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Heart remarked that the current situation has made her realized what truly matters most in life.

“Seeing what’s happening in the world is heartbreaking and I know we all feel a little helpless because we are confined in our homes. But I hope you all know that just by staying at home, we’re actually helping save lives. What I’ve come to realize over the past few weeks is that the things we used to take for granted are what matters most— spending time with family and taking comfort in the simple things in life,” she said.

The actress also shared the initiatives she has been doing during the crisis to reach out to people who are in need.

“PS: I was debating whether or not to put it out here but I know that by doing so, I’ll be able to reach more people, and therefore be able to help more. I’ve been doing what I can and helping in little ways I know how so if there’s anything at all that I can do to help out, just message me on my Twitter account (heart021485),” she shared.

Heart continued, “I check my messages every morning and afternoon and I plan to do this for as long and as much as I can. I just want to be able to share the blessings that I have received to those who need it more. In the end, material things don’t really matter. All we really need are love, life, and happy memories that we can bring into the afterlife so I want to do my part in making others’ lives easier, better, and happier. Sending all my love to everyone. This too shall pass.”