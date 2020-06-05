“Heart Evangelista to give away tablets to students for online classes”

Heart Evangelista is giving away free tablets to enable less fortunate students to study at home as schools shift to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Kapamilya actress announced the giveaway on Thursday, asking those who want to avail of the gadget to send her a message on Instagram.

For those who don’t have tablets for online school please dm me on ig… I will be giving away as much tablets as I can 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0hi8DlCxql — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

I heard having a tablet or computer is a requirement for online classes so I will do the best I can 🙏🏻 I’m sorry I can’t help everyone but I will try to help as much as I can — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

I will be personally messaging each one … please bare with me because 2 Lang kami ang gagawa nito… https://t.co/KDiJoFtIjt — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

Distance learning, where students and teachers are geographically remote from each other, has been greatly encouraged to lower the risk of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The school year is scheduled to start on August 24.

As of this writing, the Philippines has recorded 20,382 cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 984 died while 4,248 recovered.