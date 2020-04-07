“Heart Evangelista turns trash bag into a fashionable dress and wears it”

The TikTok video has already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.

Heart Evangelista has proven once again that she can turn anything into a fashionable piece. The stylish actress wowed the netizens when she turned a trash bag into a wearable dress.

“Naubos na energy at damit ko,” she quipped on social media app Tiktok.

The said clip has already amassed more than one million views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to express how amused they are of the video. “Sana all pag nagsuot ng trash bag mukhang branded haha,” one netizen commented.

Read: VIRAL: Heart Evangelista switches to different designer clothes while cleaning in new TikTok video

“Kahit ganyan sosyal pa din hitsura mo,” one netizen said.

Just recently, Heart also went viral online after she did multiple outfit changes in one of her TikTok videos.