Trending Now

Heat index in 3 cities registers at 47°C

TopNews
admin

Heat index in 3 cities registers at 47°C

MANILA, Philippines —  State meteorologists said that the heat index in three different cities across the country registered at a smoldering 47°C on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), it showed that the 47°C heat index was recorded in Butuan City, Dagupan City and Roxas City in Capiz.

FEATURED STORIES

The heat index in Butuan City was recorded at 11 a.m., while those in Dagupan City and Roxas City were recorded at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sangley Point in Cavite also had a scorching Tuesday afternoon as the heat index in the area was at a sizzling 45°C.

In Calapan City, Dipolog City and the Science City of Muñoz, Pagasa recorded the heat index in these areas at 44°C.

As for Metro Manila, the state weather bureau recorded a 41°C heat index in the Science Garden in Quezon City.

As per Pagasa, heat index is a “human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.”

Heat indexes ranging between 41 to 54ºC is already considered as “dangerous”, as it may pose health risks such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with a heatstroke probable, with continued physical activity.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top