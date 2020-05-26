Heat index in 3 cities registers at 47°C

MANILA, Philippines — State meteorologists said that the heat index in three different cities across the country registered at a smoldering 47°C on Tuesday.

TINGNAN: Top 7 PAGASA Synoptic Stations na may pinakamataas na kalkuladong heat index ngayong Martes, 26 Mayo. PANGANIB (41-54°C na heat index): Posible ang heat cramps at heat exhaustion na maaaring mauwi sa heat stroke kapag tuluy-tuloy ang physical activity. pic.twitter.com/8aIrddHzV7 — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) May 26, 2020

According to data released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), it showed that the 47°C heat index was recorded in Butuan City, Dagupan City and Roxas City in Capiz.

The heat index in Butuan City was recorded at 11 a.m., while those in Dagupan City and Roxas City were recorded at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sangley Point in Cavite also had a scorching Tuesday afternoon as the heat index in the area was at a sizzling 45°C.

In Calapan City, Dipolog City and the Science City of Muñoz, Pagasa recorded the heat index in these areas at 44°C.

33.0°C ang naitalang pinakamataas temperatura sa Science Garden, Quezon City kaninang 2:00 PM ngayong Martes, 26 Mayo. Nakalkula naman ang 41°C na heat index o alinsangan sa parehong oras. Stay home, stay hydrated, and stay safe po! pic.twitter.com/3uC2ou0X0r — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) May 26, 2020

As for Metro Manila, the state weather bureau recorded a 41°C heat index in the Science Garden in Quezon City.

As per Pagasa, heat index is a “human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.”

Heat indexes ranging between 41 to 54ºC is already considered as “dangerous”, as it may pose health risks such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with a heatstroke probable, with continued physical activity.

