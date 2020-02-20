“Heaven Peralejo says she has already moved on from past relationship, reveals she has a new inspiration”

It can be recalled that Heaven Peralejo confirmed her breakup with Jimuel Pacquiao August of last year.

Heaven Peralejo revealed that she has a new inspiration right now. In an interview with One Music PH, the actress-singer remarked that she has already moved on from her past relationship with Jimuel Pacquiao and that she is seeing a new guy.

[embedded content]

“Of course [naka-move on na]. Never kong ni-regret ‘yung past ko na ‘yun eh so I am really happy sa lahat ng experiences, sa lahat ng natutunan ko with that relationship,” she said.

Heaven said that she is still in a getting to know stage with the new guy. Moving forward, she said that she wants to keep her romantic life private.

“I just want to keep it in private. Something I learned a year ago was to keep it private para magkaroon ng healthy relationship. But you know, I mean it’s still getting to know stage so wala pang label,” she stated.

She added that she is also not in a rush to commit to a relationship.

“I want to give it more time. Hindi naman ako nagmamadali. Akin kasi, the more na tumatagal, nakikilala mo lalo ‘yung tao so sa akin walang kailangang i-rush kasi gusto ko pa rin mag-focus pa rin sa career. Ayoko rin maging unfair don sa other person ko if magiging [focus] sa career lang ako and yet naging committed ako sa kanya so ano ‘yung sense ng commitment if hindi ko mabibigay ‘yung time ko,” Heaven remarked.