“Heavenly World in Zhejiang” Theme Promotion and Exchange Event Held in Kuala Lumpur

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To maximize the influence of the brand “Picturesque Zhejiang” in the globe, the event of “Heavenly World in Zhejiang” Culture and Tourism Promotion, sponsored by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and organized by Picturesque Zhejiang Culture and Tourism Promotion Center in Southeast Asia, was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14.

The event aims to highlight “the beauty of rural Zhejiang” and demonstrate the diversity of rural landscapes in the province with promo videos featuring two tourist routes — “The Home of Roofed Bridges” and “The Harvest Season”. The videos are intended to leave the guests a more comprehensive and vivid impression of “Picturesque Zhejiang”.

Considering the post-COVID policy adjustments, the guests also discussed the innovative inbound-tourism initiatives for the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. We all hope that a new chapter in culture and tourism cooperation between Zhejiang and Southeast Asia will be written after the pandemic.