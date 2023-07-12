Heavy rain inundates several villages in Catbalogan, Samar

ORMOC CITY — Several barangays in Catbalogan City, Samar were flooded following a heavy downpour on Wednesday morning.
Captain Domingo Gabon Jabien of Barangay San Andres, in an interview, said the flood water in the village reaches the second floor of a house.
He said the flood started at 5 a.m.
In Barangay Payao, Catbalogan City, the water in the Payao Creek also went up due to the continued rains.
At 8 a.m., the water started to subside after the heavy downpour stopped.
