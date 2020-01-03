Heavy rains cause landslides in Eastern Visayas village

TACLOBAN CITY –– Heavy rains that have been pouring without letup caused landslides in Barangay Binaloan, Taft town in Eastern Samar on Friday morning.
No one was hurt.
The Eastern Samar District Engineering Office (ESDEO) based in Borongan City said the landslide resulted in the uprooting of trees, rocks, and other debris with an estimated volume of 600 cubic meters.
Since Thursday night, heavy rains poured across Eastern Samar, which could have softened the limestones and soil that triggered the landslide, ESDEO reported.
At 9:30 a.m., the road from Paranas, Samar to Taft was rendered impassable to all types of vehicles, the office said.
Eastern Samar is still reeling from the aftermath of Typhoon “Ursula” (international name: Phanfone) that hit the province and parts of Eastern Visayas on the eve of Christmas Day./lzb
