Heavy rains trigger floods in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Heavy rains triggered massive flooding in several villages in this city on Saturday, Feb. 18, officials said.

Miladee Azur, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said villages in Albay District and the Legazpi Port Area had been flooded since 8 p.m.

Earlier, local officials warned motorists of knee-deep flood in Barangay Tula-tula in Albay District and F. Imperial Street in Barangay Bitano in the Legazpi Port Area.

At 9:30 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Southern Luzon issued a red rainfall warning in Albay and Sorsogon, which means low-lying villages and areas near river channels were being severely flooded.

Moderate to heavy rains were also expected in Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Masbate due to a low pressure area.

Azur said six villages were flooded in Albay District, nine in the Legazpi Port Area, three in the southern area, and another in the northern area.

Based on an initial report, pre-emptive evacuations were ordered in Barangays San Francisco and Ilawod West.

