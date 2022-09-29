Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc. launches a new high-end makeup brand Dazzle Me Cosmetics.photo 2 (1).jpg

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 29 September 2022 – Recently, Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., an Indonesian beauty group, launched a brand new high-end makeup brand Dazzle Me for the Southeast Asian market. Dazzle Me offers the boldest and trendiest cosmetic products—and they are especially affordable to teens, students and/or women looking for their first step into the glamorous make-up industry. With an international presence and customer satisfaction as the main priority, Dazzle Me Cosmetics has been rated over 4.9 on Shopee.

Dazzle Me makeup brand is young, funky, and beginner-friendly with a focus on instilling confidence in women, who dare to be unique. Dazzle Me believes that every woman out there has the power to be comfortable in her own skin and walk confidently into the world around her. To encourage women to bravely discover every different side of them through makeup. By focusing on the beauty of women, this new brand was created to empower them to try new looks, accessorize with confidence and have pride in their individuality.

One of the best sellers, the Dazzle Me Ink-Licious Lip Tint comes with a special water-based formula that is light and highly pigmented. Lip tint has been a popular makeup item for three reasons. It’s possible to wear it to almost any occasion, and it doesn’t require a lot of skill to use. And since everyone wants a little dazzle, not everyone knows how to get it. And while there are definitely products that make lips look better, some of them can be pretty expensive, but Dazzle Me created a lip tint that’s easy to use and doesn’t break the bank. Comes in 4 color variants, namely Oran-gee (fresh orange vibe), Swipe Up (sweet in pink), Touch Down (gorgeous in red), Smiley (rosy pink shade) that are naturally bright and pigmented. It is also formulated with Hyaluronic Acid to continuously hydrate and nourish lips, giving it a smooth and soft texture with a sweet pomegranate scent. They’re easy to apply and last up to 12 hours which means even if customers don’t have any time to reapply it during their activities, the color and smooth lips will stay with customers throughout the day. The perfect companion for students and teens with extra-curricular activities for back to school.

Dazzle Me Ink-Licious Lip Tint in the shade Touch Down is perfect for those who are looking for something bold but fun. This rosy tint will make customers’ lips look natural and beautiful, with a hint of color on them. No need to worry about the application of this product, just put it on it and blend it perfectly with the easy-apply applicator to get the desired result. Customers can use this as their daily tint or go for a night out on the town with just this shade in tow.

Dazzle Me is definitely a brand to watch, as it stands for all the good things about the cosmetics industry. They seek to provide young women with a wide range of cosmetics products that will suit their needs, whether they are looking for an everyday lip tint or bold colors that they can only wear during special occasions.

Check out more of the Dazzle Me products on Shopee (https://shopee.ph/dazzlemeofficial.ph) , Lazada (https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/dazzle-me) and Tiktok Shop (https://www.tiktok.com/@dazzleme.beauty.ph).

For updates on everything Dazzle Me, please follow it on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/dazzleme.ph/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dazzleme_ph/) and Tiktok (https://www.tiktok.com/@dazzleme.beauty.ph).

Hashtag: #HebeBeauty