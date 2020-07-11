Heed the Word to lead the world out of bleeding

“My friends, make no mistake,” warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), in an emotion-tinged media briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva last Thursday.

“The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself. Rather, it is the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels. … This is the tragedy that is forcing us to miss many of our friends and lose many lives. We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world.”

His voice trembling, the Ethiopian official, whose last name meant “servant of Jesus,” stressed: “The Covid-19 pandemic is a test of global solidarity and global leadership. The virus thrives on division, but is thwarted when we unite. How is it difficult for humans to unite and fight a common enemy that is killing people indiscriminately?”

“My hope,” Ghebreyesus concluded, “is that the defining crisis of our age will likewise remind all people that the best way forward — and the only way forward — is together. … ‘Together’ is the solution unless we want to give the advantage to the enemy, to the virus, that has taken the world hostage, and this has to stop.”

No one knows the way out

What’s wrong with this picture?

Well, just for laughs, everyone you know in WHO — from Ghebreyesus down — knows that distancing, not togetherness, is a must in stopping the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (Sars-Cov2) causing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

But seriously, all humanity marching together to one beat may not lead the world out of its bleeding contagion, as no one really knows the way out.

Rather, the war against Covid-19 takes billions of individuals devising all manner of solutions by trial and error, investigation and deliberation, then spreading what works by medical practice, official edict, manufacturing and marketing, and mass and online media.

Sure, disciplined nations like China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam have done better than less regimented ones like America, Brazil, Britain, Italy, Indonesia and the Philippines. Yet early winners are seeing new waves of infection, while those struggling are recovering.

Even the WHO has done some catch-up. It was slow to warn of a possible pandemic, leading countries like our own not to lock down early. The global organization has had to disendorse the antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

And last Thursday, it belatedly responded to more than 200 medical experts worldwide warning of airborne transmission of coronavirus. While seeking more evidence, the WHO acknowledged that infectious Sars-Cov2 droplets can float in the air for hours, especially in enclosed spaces.

The United Nations body also stated, “Infected people can transmit the virus both when they have symptoms and when they don’t have symptoms” — one month after asserting that asymptomatic transmissions were probably “very rare.”

In sum, no one gets everything right, as this pandemic has so tragically shown, so getting everyone lemming-like behind a single escape plan is not the way out. Instead, every soul must think hard and do whatever is needed for the good of all, after pondering the counsel and concerns of family, community, and authority, both medical and governmental — and praying for divine guidance and grace.

This way is messy. But in any unprecedented crisis like Covid-19, having countless eyes looking for the exits — and there are always more than one — has far better odds of success than entrusting all 6 billion lives on the planet to one world power.

Listen to the Word in every soul

Which is where today’s Sunday Mass readings come in, all about God seeding the world with His Spirit. In the Book of Genesis, before anything was formed, “the Spirit of God was moving over the face of the waters” (Gen 1:2) — His divine Third Person by Whom He created everything.

In today’s readings, the Spirit is again the moving force, as the word seeding and transforming a fallen world. In the verses from the Book of Isaiah, God declares, speaking through the prophet:

“Just as from the heavens the rain and snow come down and do not return till they have watered the earth, making it fertile and fruitful … so shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth; my word shall not return to me void, but shall do my will, achieving the end for which I sent it” (Isaiah 55:10-11).

The Responsorial Psalm 65 (10-14) extols “the seed that falls on good ground [and] will yield a fruitful harvest,” with various verses recounting how the land is readied for the seed. The second reading from Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans (8:18-23) presents the same theme of our distressed world awaiting God’s liberating power “in hope that creation itself would be set free from slavery to corruption and share in the glorious freedom of the children of God.”

And in Jesus’s Parable of the Sower from the Gospel of Saint Matthew (13:1-23), God sows His word in every soul, where it can bear much, little or no fruit, depending on how receptive he or she is and how they handle the worldly conditions they face. For many, if not most people today, the final lines of the parable probably ring truest:

“The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word, but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word and it bears no fruit. But the seed sown on rich soil is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”

Many in our modern age, even Christians, would doubt, if not scoff, that God’s word could bring humanity through the contagion. Well, ponder this:

Heeding the Word turned the handful of fearful, persecuted disciples of a crucified preacher into a two billion-strong worldwide religion with more spiritual, educational, medical and charitable institutions than any other movement in history, weathering persecution, pestilence, famine and war, not to mention demonic attacks. Why can’t His Word lead humanity out of one plague?