Heightened alert up in BARMM amid nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is now on heightened alert amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

According to a statement released Monday, the BARMM Minister of Health Safrullah Dipatuan raised “Code White” in the region during a deliberation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) on January 31 to increase vigilance against the nCoV threat.

The heightened alert specifically addresses the BTA members, provincial health offices, city health offices, and hospitals within the BARMM.

The “Code White” alert came after Dipatuan released a memorandum on January 13 directing the mentioned units to heighten their surveillance system amid threats of nCoV entering the region.

The BARMM Ministry of Health also assured its constituents that it is “on top of the situation” and is adopting measures to prevent the entry of nCoV despite scarcity of funds and logistical limitations.

On Monday, the Department of Health said 80 patients are now under investigations for nCoV.

Two cases of nCoV have been confirmed in the country, with one casualty recorded in Manila on Saturday.

