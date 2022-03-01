Hekka, An Accessible Online Marketplace, Brings Immersive Shopping Experience to the World

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hekka, the online social shopping platform recently earned recognition for reinventing the online shopping experience and empowering consumers with the latest trending products, technologies and clothing collections.

One of the newest community-focused marketplaces, Hekka boasts a highly engaged user base of online shoppers, key opinion leaders, influencers, and streamers from over 100 countries. These key players come together to create an interactive social experience reaching communities across the world.

The innovative Singapore-based platform, recently launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG) in 2021, has partnered with top electronics and tech brands including Xiaomi, Lenovo, Nokia, and Remax to provide top consumer goods. Hekka’s partnerships with brands and suppliers allow it to broaden its product categories and offer products at the market’s best prices. Hekka’s clothing and fashion product categories are also increasing.

East/Southeast Asia plays an essential role in global production for a variety of products and industries. It’s also recognized as a trend-setter in online shopping practices, something that is increasingly clear by the ongoing popularity of events such as Double Eleven and securing the endorsement of top influencers, as well as reliable shipping services. East Asia has noted increasing innovative technological advancements. This is where Hekka draws from and has its roots in. That’s what Hekka hopes to improve and share with the rest of the world.

Hekka reaches new consumers every day by combining new trends, the latest tech, and online communities into one marketplace. The current user base is global, hailing from the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit Hekka’s official website

“Hekka’s ambition is to reinvent online shopping from a mere transaction to an immersive, social experience that allows people to connect across borders, something that we need to aim for now more than ever,” remarked Laure-Cécile Lafond-Fenonjoie, COO of Hekka. “Hekka leverages AIG’s unique capabilities to fulfil our long-time mission in new product areas. We’ll continue to develop innovative features and immersive technologies to create an exceptional worldwide shopping experience,” added Andy Tian, co-founder and CEO of Asia Innovations Group.

About Hekka

Originally from Singapore, Hekka is a customer-centric online shopping platform that is on the way to leading the consumer electronics and the real-time fashion industry due to its capability to create an immersive and seamless experience for users through social networks, high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group, a leading live social company with 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, US and India. Hekka’s mission is to make the cross-border online marketplace a socially and environmentally friendly space that truly makes a difference in re-framing the future of its industry. For more information, visit hekka.com/pages/about-us and follow @hekka.official on instagram.

Ina Almpanti

+86-18917495159