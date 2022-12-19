Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar’s Therapist In Video For ‘Count Me Out’

Kendrick Lamar has gifted us with a new music video, just in time for Christmas.

Co-directed by K-dot himself alongside frequent collaborator Dave Free, the clip for the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers cut ‘Count Me Out’ stars Hollywood superstar Helen Mirren as the rapper’s therapist.

WATCH: Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’

[embedded content]

In the visual, the Compton MC unloads his feelings on Mirren in a therapy session, copping to swiping a woman’s parking spot, before kicking into the song alongside a montage of different scenes.

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers dropped back in May, marking Kendrick’s first proper studio effort since 2017’s Damn. It scored eight Grammy noms and debuted at number one on the ARIA charts.

Meanwhile, the artist has just qualified for Oscars contention off the back of his visual for ‘We Cry Together’, also a cut from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The six-minute short film features Taylour Paige, who also performs vocals on the track.

Kendrick has just wrapped up an Australian arena tour in honour of Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

