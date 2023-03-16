Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 12.6% year over year to RMB3,212.7 million ( US$465.8 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

( *) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million ( US$57.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB487.9 million ( US$70.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB280.9 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, from in the same period of 2021. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the same period of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the same period of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the same period of 2021. Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) on Momo application were 94.6 million in December 2022 , compared to 114.1 million in December 2021 . MAU on Tantan application were 18.4 million in December 2022 , compared to 27.0 million in December 2021 .

, compared to 114.1 million in . MAU on Tantan application were 18.4 million in , compared to 27.0 million in . For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 8.9 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.7 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.5 million from the year ago period.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 12.8% year over year to RMB12,704.2 million ( US$1,841.9 million ) for the full year of 2022.

( ) for the full year of 2022. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million ( US$215.2 million ) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.

( ) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million ( US$273.4 million ) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.

( ) for the full year of 2022, compared to during the same period of 2021. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) for the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 during the same period of 2021.

for the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 during the same period of 2021.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

“2022 was an extremely challenging year. I am pleased to see that our team withstood external pressures by timely adjusting strategic priorities and corresponding execution plans with flexible product and operational measures.” Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. “Despite the challenges, we delivered solid financial results for shareholders, enabling us to conclude the year on a satisfactory note.”

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,212.7 million (US$465.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.6% from RMB3,674.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,724.2 million (US$250.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 19.8% from RMB2,148.8 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to pressure on Momo application caused by COVID related factors and regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent, the negative impact of COVID infection surge and reduction of channel investments on Tantan’s MAU and paying conversion.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,449.5 million (US$210.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1.8% from RMB1,475.7 million during the same period of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the negative impact of COVID to the virtual gift business on the Momo application, and the decrease in Tantan’s value-added service due to the surge in COVID infections as well as channel investment reduction, which put pressure on user traffic and paying conversion. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB32.9 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 29.8% from RMB25.4 million during the same period of 2021. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was due to the increased demand from brand marketers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 72.4% from RMB19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the Company’s strategic decision to pivot away from game distribution business.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,235.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB2,865.8 million (US$415.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the growth of value-added service business. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB437.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB346.7 million (US$50.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to the negative impact of COVID and the reduction of channel investments on Tantan’s user growth and paying conversion.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,738.3 million (US$397.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 64.6% from RMB7,729.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) an impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets amounting to RMB4,397.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; (b) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan’s channel marketing strategy; (c) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo’s core live video service and Tantan’s live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (d) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year and the decreased fair value of newly granted share options.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,648.3 million (US$384.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from RMB3,205.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Other operating (loss) income, net

Other operating loss was RMB65.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income of RMB38.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The other operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly included a contingent loss of RMB92.9 million (US$13.5 million) related to an ongoing investigation of the alleged illegal activity on the source of the funding consumed on Momo’s platform.

Income (loss) from operations

Income from operations was RMB409.2 million (US$59.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB4,016.6 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB435.8 million (US$63.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB549.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB21.7 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB162.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB499.2 million (US$72.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB507.0 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB519.2 million (US$75.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB658.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB296.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the fact that in the fourth quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise (“WFOE”), because we planned to remit WFOE’s earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand for US dollars in business operations, payments of dividends and debts, potential investments, share repurchase plan, etc., and in the fourth quarter of 2021, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million on undistributed earnings generated in the full year of 2021 by WFOE.

Net income (loss)

Net income was RMB397.0 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,244.0 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB397.1 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB306.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB147.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB487.0 million (US$70.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB279.6 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB480.5 million (US$69.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which increased from RMB415.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB129.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB487.9 million (US$70.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB280.9 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,398.8 million (US$1,942.7 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a number of cash outflow items, including our cash dividend payment of RMB841.0 million (US$121.9 million) to shareholders; an aggregate payment of RMB2,137.0 million (US$309.8 million) for the repurchase of the company’s convertible notes; an aggregate payment of RMB392.4 million (US$56.9 million) in relation to the share repurchase program; and RMB360.0 million (US$52.2 million) payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate cash from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity during 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB538.7 million (US$78.1 million), compared to RMB665.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were RMB12,704.2 million (US$1,841.9 million), a decrease of 12.8% from RMB14,575.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million (US$215.2 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million (US$273.4 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) during the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,226.9 million (US$177.9 million) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB1,559.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Recent Development

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Hello Group’s board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.72 per ADS, or US$0.36 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 27, 2023. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$137 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company’s balance sheet.

Appointment of New Director and Chief Operating Officer

The board of directors has appointed Ms. Sichuan Zhang as a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective March 16, 2023.

Ms. Sichuan Zhang previously served as our director from April 2012 to November 2017. Ms. Zhang founded PUPUPULA, a children’s furniture and design company, in 2017, and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 2022. Ms. Zhang first joined the Company in July 2011 and was responsible for product design, then marketing strategies and executions. Prior to joining our company, from June 2009 to February 2011, she co-founded 4 Degrees Motion Design, an advertising design firm. She was an art director of Modern Media, a Chinese media company, from January 2009 to May 2009, a senior designer of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) from January 2008 to January 2009, and a web designer of NetEase, Inc. from March 2006 to April 2007. Ms. Zhang received her bachelor’s degree in South China Normal University in 2005. Ms. Zhang is the spouse of Mr. Yan Tang, our co-founder, chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of March 16, 2023, the Company has repurchased 12.0 million ADSs for US$56.7 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.71 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.65 billion to RMB2.75 billion, representing a decrease of 15.8% to 12.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China’s online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Year Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 2,148,785 1,724,228 249,990 8,378,945 6,510,460 943,928 Value-added service 1,475,733 1,449,537 210,164 5,971,792 6,007,018 870,936 Mobile marketing 25,369 32,927 4,774 159,010 124,956 18,117 Mobile games 19,294 5,316 771 47,712 55,732 8,080 Other services 5,048 650 93 18,260 6,006 871 Total net revenues 3,674,229 3,212,658 465,792 14,575,719 12,704,172 1,841,932 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (2,191,520) (1,916,050) (277,801) (8,383,431) (7,421,419) (1,076,005) Research and development (316,024) (272,657) (39,532) (1,131,781) (1,006,219) (145,888) Sales and marketing (659,604) (407,075) (59,020) (2,604,309) (2,073,617) (300,646) General and administrative (165,257) (142,492) (20,659) (624,700) (596,006) (86,413) Impairment loss on goodwill and

intangible assets (4,397,012) – – (4,397,012) – – Total cost and expenses (7,729,417) (2,738,274) (397,012) (17,141,233) (11,097,261) (1,608,952) Other operating income (loss), net 38,558 (65,158) (9,447) 175,947 20,632 2,991 (Loss) income from operations (4,016,630) 409,226 59,333 (2,389,567) 1,627,543 235,971 Interest income 99,573 88,118 12,776 384,279 368,879 53,482 Interest expense (18,444) (10,955) (1,588) (73,776) (83,530) (12,111) Other gain or loss, net 2,000 – – (16,000) 118,325 17,156 (Loss) income before income

tax and share of income on

equity method investments (3,933,501) 486,389 70,521 (2,095,064) 2,031,217 294,498 Income tax expenses (296,491) (109,421) (15,865) (822,556) (562,281) (81,523) (Loss) income before share of

income on equity method

investments (4,229,992) 376,968 54,656 (2,917,620) 1,468,936 212,975 Share of (loss) income on equity

method investments (14,045) 20,040 2,906 (8,084) 11,073 1,605 Net (loss) income (4,244,037) 397,008 57,562 (2,925,704) 1,480,009 214,580 Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interest (1,319) (986) (143) (11,996) (4,274) (620) Net (loss) income attributable to

the shareholders of Hello

Group Inc. (4,242,718) 397,994 57,705 (2,913,708) 1,484,283 215,200 Net (loss) income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic (10.75) 1.05 0.15 (7.20) 3.80 0.55 Diluted (10.75) 1.01 0.15 (7.20) 3.65 0.53 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net (loss) income per

ordinary share Basic 394,694,993 377,841,986 377,841,986 404,701,910 390,176,367 390,176,367 Diluted 394,694,993 406,152,757 406,152,757 404,701,910 423,810,279 423,810,279

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Year Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net (loss) income (4,244,037) 397,008 57,562 (2,925,704) 1,480,009 214,580 Other comprehensive (loss)

income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation

adjustment (7,331) 54,041 7,835 (39,161) (274,791) (39,841) Comprehensive (loss) income (4,251,368) 451,049 65,397 (2,964,865) 1,205,218 174,739 Less: comprehensive (loss)

income attributed to the non-

controlling interest (3,280) (7,154) (1,037) (16,603) 10,556 1,530 Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to Hello Group

Inc. (4,248,088) 458,203 66,434 (2,948,262) 1,194,662 173,209

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 December 31 December 31 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,570,563 5,018,129 727,560 Short-term deposits 2,860,000 5,300,000 768,428 Restricted cash – 97,706 14,166 Short-term investments – 300,240 43,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127 and

RMB5,870 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively 205,225 188,711 27,361 Amounts due from related parties – 55 8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 775,072 819,706 118,846 Total current assets 9,410,860 11,724,547 1,699,900 Long-term deposits 7,200,000 2,600,000 376,965 Long-term restricted cash 76,471 82,766 12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 257,934 115,520 16,749 Property and equipment, net 180,664 172,984 25,080 Intangible assets, net 27,320 22,203 3,219 Rental deposits 19,204 20,737 3,007 Long-term investments 820,006 893,988 129,616 Other non-current assets 83,930 162,499 23,560 Deferred tax assets 34,849 34,343 4,979 Total assets 18,111,238 15,829,587 2,295,075 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 726,207 617,022 89,460 Deferred revenue 539,967 484,775 70,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 911,050 797,504 115,627 Amounts due to related parties 5,016 9,178 1,331 Lease liabilities due within one year 162,950 88,352 12,810 Income tax payable 125,773 68,765 9,970 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 44,802 26,483 3,840 Convertible Senior Notes-current – 2,646,168 383,658 Total current liabilities 2,515,765 4,738,247 686,982 Deferred tax liabilities 213,384 22,011 3,191 Convertible senior notes 4,565,292 – – Lease liabilities 103,105 33,281 4,825 Other non-current liabilities 128,095 105,410 15,283 Total liabilities 7,525,641 4,898,949 710,281 Shareholder’s equity (i) 10,585,597 10,930,638 1,584,794 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity 18,111,238 15,829,587 2,295,075

(i): As of December 31, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 376,971,336.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Year Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income (4,244,037) 397,008 57,562 (2,925,704) 1,480,009 214,580 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 34,226 23,908 3,466 155,537 107,015 15,516 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279 1,279 185 109,062 5,116 742 Share-based compensation 126,576 89,944 13,040 475,771 401,484 58,209 Share of loss (income) on equity method

investments 14,045 (20,040) (2,906) 8,084 (11,073) (1,605) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets 4,397,012 – – 4,397,012 – – Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes – – – – (129,575) (18,787) Gain or loss on long-term investments (2,000) – – 16,000 11,250 1,631 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries – – – (15,526) – – Cash received on distributions from equity method

investments – – – – 1,708 248 Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (36) 4 1 1,236 (779) (113) Provision of losses on receivable and other assets (505) (75) (11) (263) (528) (77) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,984 4,643 673 (10,374) 20,338 2,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,504 (36,784) (5,333) (151,162) (52,928) (7,674) Amounts due from related parties – (55) (8) – (55) (8) Rental deposits 1,171 – – (343) 1,399 203 Deferred tax assets (338) 1,493 216 (2,354) 507 74 Other non-current assets 42,125 (15,907) (2,306) 34,075 60,913 8,832 Accounts payable 11,053 (8,992) (1,304) 30,475 (115,384) (16,729) Income tax payable (39,285) (6,081) (882) (110,716) (57,004) (8,265) Deferred revenue 9,652 17,504 2,538 35,106 (56,387) (8,175) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,497 121,638 17,636 60,668 (182,708) (26,490) Amount due to related parties (9,751) (265) (38) (14,447) 4,162 603 Deferred tax liabilities 207,114 (15,367) (2,228) 180,173 (187,119) (27,130) Share-based compensation liability – – – (678,153) – – Other non-current liabilities (48,777) (15,159) (2,198) (34,959) (73,470) (10,652) Net cash provided by operating activities 665,509 538,696 78,103 1,559,198 1,226,891 177,882 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (19,201) (10,053) (1,458) (95,323) (80,445) (11,663) Payment for long-term investments (115,052) (15,000) (2,175) (415,052) (70,343) (10,199) Purchase of short-term deposits (400,000) – – (4,976,688) (1,700,000) (246,477) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 3,550,000 1,700,000 246,477 9,667,570 5,410,000 784,376 Payment for short term investments – (300,000) (43,496) – (300,000) (43,496) Cash received on investment income distribution – – – 5,610 3,523 511 Cash of disposed subsidiaries – – – (8,750) – – Cash received from sales of long-term investment 20,000 – – 20,000 – – Purchase of long-term deposits (1,600,000) (200,000) (28,997) (1,850,000) (2,750,000) (398,713) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits 200,000 – – 200,000 1,200,000 173,984 Other investing activities 569 7 1 2,975 3,110 451 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,636,316 1,174,954 170,352 2,550,342 1,715,845 248,774 Cash flows from financing activities: Deferred payment for business acquisition (50) – – (12,957) (21,421) (3,106) Proceeds from exercise of share options 5 112 16 776 163 24 Payment in relation to the share repurchase program – (104,684) (15,178) (862,865) (392,374) (56,889) Repurchase of subsidiary’s share options (5,070) (1,076) (156) (59,120) (40,943) (5,936) Dividends payment – – – (852,743) (840,997) (121,933) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds – – – – (2,136,987) (309,834) Net cash used in financing activities (5,115) (105,648) (15,318) (1,786,909) (3,432,559) (497,674) Effect of exchange rate changes (12,972) (30,706) (4,451) (41,669) 41,390 6,001 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents 2,283,738 1,577,296 228,686 2,280,962 (448,433) (65,017) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of period 3,363,296 3,621,305 525,040 3,366,072 5,647,034 818,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

period 5,647,034 5,198,601 753,726 5,647,034 5,198,601 753,726



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures. Three months Three months Three months Ended December 31, 2021 Ended December 31, 2022 Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP RMB Impairment loss

on goodwill and

intangible assets RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (2,191,520) – 3,393 (2,188,127) (1,916,050) 1,707 (1,914,343) (277,801) 247 (277,554) Research and

development (316,024) – 36,303 (279,721) (272,657) 22,145 (250,512) (39,532) 3,211 (36,321) Sales and marketing (659,604) – 11,024 (648,580) (407,075) 8,480 (398,595) (59,020) 1,229 (57,791) General and

administrative (165,257) – 75,856 (89,401) (142,492) 57,612 (84,880) (20,659) 8,353 (12,306) Impairment loss on

goodwill and

intangible assets (4,397,012) 4,397,012 – – – – – – – – Cost and operating

expenses (7,729,417) 4,397,012 126,576 (3,205,829) (2,738,274) 89,944 (2,648,330) (397,012) 13,040 (383,972) (Loss) income from

operations (4,016,630) 4,397,012 126,576 506,958 409,226 89,944 499,170 59,333 13,040 72,373 Net (loss) income attributable to Hello

Group Inc. (4,242,718) 4,397,012 126,576 280,870 397,994 89,944 487,938 57,705 13,040 70,745



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued. Year Year Year Ended December 31, 2021 Ended December 31, 2022 Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP RMB Impairment

loss on

goodwill

and

intangible

assets RMB Amortization of

intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii) RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (8,383,431) – 51,853 17,941 – (8,313,637) (7,421,419) 14,195 (7,407,224) (1,076,005) 2,058 (1,073,947) Research and

development (1,131,781) – 3,660 139,571 – (988,550) (1,006,219) 88,797 (917,422) (145,888) 12,874 (133,014) Sales and

marketing (2,604,309) – 48,491 70,821 – (2,484,997) (2,073,617) 38,432 (2,035,185) (300,646) 5,572 (295,074) General and

administrative (624,700) – – 247,438 – (377,262) (596,006) 260,060 (335,946) (86,413) 37,705 (48,708) Impairment loss on

goodwill and

intangible assets (4,397,012) 4,397,012 – – – – – – – – – – Cost and

operating

expenses (17,141,233) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 – (12,164,446) (11,097,261) 401,484 (10,695,777) (1,608,952) 58,209 (1,550,743) (Loss) income from

operations (2,389,567) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 – 2,587,220 1,627,543 401,484 2,029,027 235,971 58,209 294,180 Net (loss) income attributable to

Hello Group Inc. (2,913,708) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 (26,002) 2,037,077 1,484,283 401,484 1,885,767 215,200 58,209 273,409

(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 1,561,332 162,896 – 1,724,228 249,990 Value-added service 1,265,693 183,844 – 1,449,537 210,164 Mobile marketing 32,927 – – 32,927 4,774 Mobile games 5,316 – – 5,316 771 Other services 483 – 167 650 93 Total net revenues 2,865,751 346,740 167 3,212,658 465,792 Cost and expenses (iii): Cost of revenues (1,722,675) (192,748) (627) (1,916,050) (277,801) Research and development (200,740) (71,917) – (272,657) (39,532) Sales and marketing (307,166) (98,209) (1,700) (407,075) (59,020) General and administrative (131,844) (7,899) (2,749) (142,492) (20,659) Total cost and expenses (2,362,425) (370,773) (5,076) (2,738,274) (397,012) Other operating (loss) income, net (67,499) 2,339 2 (65,158) (9,447) Income (loss) from operations 435,827 (21,694) (4,907) 409,226 59,333 Interest income 87,799 253 66 88,118 12,776 Interest expense (10,955) – – (10,955) (1,588) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 512,671 (21,441) (4,841) 486,389 70,521 Income tax (expenses) benefits (135,602) 26,181 – (109,421) (15,865) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 377,069 4,740 (4,841) 376,968 54,656 Share of income on equity method

investments 20,040 – – 20,040 2,906 Net income (loss) 397,109 4,740 (4,841) 397,008 57,562 (iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three months Ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 1,689 18 – 1,707 247 Research and development 15,907 6,238 – 22,145 3,211 Sales and marketing 8,473 7 – 8,480 1,229 General and administrative 57,350 262 – 57,612 8,353 Total cost and expenses 83,419 6,525 – 89,944 13,040

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 435,827 (21,694) (4,907) 409,226 59,333 Share-based compensation 83,419 6,525 – 89,944 13,040 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 519,246 (15,169) (4,907) 499,170 72,373 Net income (loss) 397,109 4,740 (4,841) 397,008 57,562 Share-based compensation 83,419 6,525 – 89,944 13,040 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 480,528 11,265 (4,841) 486,952 70,602



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended December 31, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Unallocated[1] Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$[2] Net revenues: – Live video service 1,947,958 200,827 – – 2,148,785 337,191 Value-added service 1,239,351 236,382 – – 1,475,733 231,575 Mobile marketing 25,369 – – – 25,369 3,981 Mobile games 19,294 – – – 19,294 3,028 Other services 3,667 – 1,381 – 5,048 792 Total net revenues 3,235,639 437,209 1,381 – 3,674,229 576,567 Cost and expenses (iv): Cost of revenues (1,962,718) (228,290) (512) – (2,191,520) (343,897) Research and development (233,512) (82,512) – – (316,024) (49,591) Sales and marketing (377,672) (281,534) (398) – (659,604) (103,506) General and administrative (147,957) (10,362) (6,938) – (165,257) (25,932) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible

assets – – – (4,397,012) (4,397,012) (689,987) Total cost and expenses (2,721,859) (602,698) (7,848) (4,397,012) (7,729,417) (1,212,913) Other operating income 35,532 3,023 3 – 38,558 6,051 Income (loss) from operations 549,312 (162,466) (6,464) (4,397,012) (4,016,630) (630,295) Interest income 99,399 139 35 – 99,573 15,625 Interest expense (18,444) – – – (18,444) (2,894) Other gain or loss, net 2,000 – – – 2,000 314 Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method investments 632,267 (162,327) (6,429) (4,397,012) (3,933,501) (617,250) Income tax (expenses) benefits (311,479) 14,988 – – (296,491) (46,526) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 320,788 (147,339) (6,429) (4,397,012) (4,229,992) (663,776) Share of loss on equity method investments (14,045) – – – (14,045) (2,204) Net income (loss) 306,743 (147,339) (6,429) (4,397,012) (4,244,037) (665,980) (iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three months Ended December 31, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 2,729 664 – 3,393 532 Research and development 19,569 16,734 – 36,303 5,697 Sales and marketing 10,997 27 – 11,024 1,730 General and administrative 75,808 48 – 75,856 11,903 Total cost and expenses 109,103 17,473 – 126,576 19,862

[1] The impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets is presented as an unallocated item in the segment information because our management

does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure. [2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as

set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended December 31, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Unallocated Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 549,312 (162,466) (6,464) (4,397,012) (4,016,630) (630,295) Share-based compensation 109,103 17,473 – – 126,576 19,862 Impairment loss on goodwill and

intangible assets – – – 4,397,012 4,397,012 689,987 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 658,415 (144,993) (6,464) – 506,958 79,554 Net income (loss) 306,743 (147,339) (6,429) (4,397,012) (4,244,037) (665,980) Share-based compensation 109,103 17,473 – – 126,576 19,862 Impairment loss on goodwill and

intangible assets – – – 4,397,012 4,397,012 689,987 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 415,846 (129,866) (6,429) – 279,551 43,869

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 5,966,323 544,137 – 6,510,460 943,928 Value-added service 5,183,302 823,716 – 6,007,018 870,936 Mobile marketing 124,956 – – 124,956 18,117 Mobile games 55,732 – – 55,732 8,080 Other services 4,781 – 1,225 6,006 871 Total net revenues 11,335,094 1,367,853 1,225 12,704,172 1,841,932 Cost and expenses (v): Cost of revenues (6,704,020) (714,936) (2,463) (7,421,419) (1,076,005) Research and development (737,380) (268,839) – (1,006,219) (145,888) Sales and marketing (1,346,692) (721,889) (5,036) (2,073,617) (300,646) General and administrative (547,798) (33,234) (14,974) (596,006) (86,413) Total cost and expenses (9,335,890) (1,738,898) (22,473) (11,097,261) (1,608,952) Other operating income 8,753 11,830 49 20,632 2,991 Income (loss) from operations 2,007,957 (359,215) (21,199) 1,627,543 235,971 Interest income 368,051 544 284 368,879 53,482 Interest expense (83,530) – – (83,530) (12,111) Other gain or loss, net 118,325 – – 118,325 17,156 Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 2,410,803 (358,671) (20,915) 2,031,217 294,498 Income tax (expenses) benefits (586,663) 24,382 – (562,281) (81,523) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 1,824,140 (334,289) (20,915) 1,468,936 212,975 Share of income on equity method

investments 11,073 – – 11,073 1,605 Net income (loss) 1,835,213 (334,289) (20,915) 1,480,009 214,580

(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 7,166 7,029 – 14,195 2,058 Research and development 67,659 21,138 – 88,797 12,874 Sales and marketing 38,202 230 – 38,432 5,572 General and administrative 259,669 391 – 260,060 37,705 Total cost and expenses 372,696 28,788 – 401,484 58,209

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Year ended December 31, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 2,007,957 (359,215) (21,199) 1,627,543 235,971 Share-based compensation 372,696 28,788 – 401,484 58,209 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 2,380,653 (330,427) (21,199) 2,029,027 294,180 Net income (loss) 1,835,213 (334,289) (20,915) 1,480,009 214,580 Share-based compensation 372,696 28,788 – 401,484 58,209 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,207,909 (305,501) (20,915) 1,881,493 272,789



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Unallocated Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 7,475,809 903,136 – – 8,378,945 1,314,839 Value-added service 4,845,744 1,126,048 – – 5,971,792 937,104 Mobile marketing 159,010 – – – 159,010 24,952 Mobile games 47,712 – – – 47,712 7,487 Other services 12,930 – 5,330 – 18,260 2,866 Total net revenues 12,541,205 2,029,184 5,330 – 14,575,719 2,287,248 Cost and expenses (vi): Cost of revenues (7,301,048) (1,044,852) (37,531) – (8,383,431) (1,315,543) Research and development (828,688) (303,093) – – (1,131,781) (177,601) Sales and marketing (1,420,130) (1,180,146) (4,033) – (2,604,309) (408,673) General and administrative (619,922) 18,401 (23,179) – (624,700) (98,029) Impairment loss on goodwill and

intangible assets – – – (4,397,012) (4,397,012) (689,987) Total cost and expenses (10,169,788) (2,509,690) (64,743) (4,397,012) (17,141,233) (2,689,833) Other operating income 138,884 37,029 34 – 175,947 27,610 Income (loss) from operations 2,510,301 (443,477) (59,379) (4,397,012) (2,389,567) (374,975) Interest income 383,028 1,091 160 – 384,279 60,302 Interest expense (73,776) – – – (73,776) (11,577) Other gain or loss, net (16,000) – – – (16,000) (2,511) Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 2,803,553 (442,386) (59,219) (4,397,012) (2,095,064) (328,761) Income tax (expenses) benefits (844,987) 22,431 – – (822,556) (129,077) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,958,566 (419,955) (59,219) (4,397,012) (2,917,620) (457,838) Share of loss on equity method

investments (8,084) – – – (8,084) (1,269) Net income (loss) 1,950,482 (419,955) (59,219) (4,397,012) (2,925,704) (459,107)

(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 10,541 7,400 – 17,941 2,815 Research and development 97,828 41,743 – 139,571 21,902 Sales and marketing 48,154 22,667 – 70,821 11,113 General and administrative 314,216 (66,778) – 247,438 38,828 Total cost and expenses 470,739 5,032 – 475,771 74,658