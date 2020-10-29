Hello Kitty Land Tokyo wants to go ahead with its 30-year anniversary party aiming for support through crowdfunding

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sanrio Puroland, best known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, (https://en.puroland.jp/) will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special event on 7th December 2020.



Sanrio Puroland 30th Anniversary website: https://www.puroland.jp/30th/ (Japanese Only)

The well-loved theme park which first opened its doors in 1990, has been giving joy to around 50 million visitors since its inception. Although the current worldwide epidemic has put a strain on the theme park’s operations and greatly limited the range of live events, Hello Kitty Land Tokyo wants to go ahead with its plans to create a special birthday celebration and is looking for support from its fans and friends around the globe.

Sanrio Puroland has been very serious with their measures to contain infectious diseases. After five long months of complete closure, Hello Kitty Land Tokyo started a partial and careful reopening making limited tickets available only on lottery basis. And as from September the theme park has been turned into a reservation-only facility, i.e. entrance tickets have to be purchased online in advance of the visit. Hello Kitty Land Tokyo put many procedures in place to ensure both visitors’ and staff’s safety and comfort.

“It has been a challenging year and we had to adapt our entire programme and workings to meet the requirements of the times which has not been easy. But our mission to bring joyful energy to our visitors has not changed. We are still a unique place where people can connect with our lovable Sanrio characters and simply relax,” explains Yuya Makizato of Sanrio Entertainment ‘s Sales Department. “We had to re-evaluate our plans for the celebration of our 30th anniversary and after much thought decided to try to make the project happen through crowdfunding and with the support and cooperation of our Sanrio friends and followers.”

Sanrio Puroland set up a crowdfunding site where sponsors are invited to support the anniversary event and choose the amount, they would like to donate which can start from as little as 1,000JPY (a little under 10USD). All sponsors will receive a special thank you gift (mostly in digital format) as a token of Hello Kitty Land Tokyo’s gratitude. These will include especially designed digital certificates to acknowledge the support and thank you videos. More information about the crowdfunding option can be found here (https://motion-gallery.net/projects/spl-ohl)

Appendix: Examples of ‘Thank you Gifts’ which are available for sponsors outside of Japan

1,000JPY – 30th anniversary digital certificate of support and a thank you video (A).

– 30th anniversary digital certificate of support and a thank you video (A). 5,000JPY – 30th anniversary digital certificate of support and a thank you video (B).

– 30th anniversary digital certificate of support and a thank you video (B). 10,000JPY – Backstage report of the 30th anniversary event, 30th anniversary digital certificate of support, and a thank you video (B).

More details are available here: https://motion-gallery.net/projects/spl-ohl (Japanese only)

Main Visual (http://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SPL30th-Main-Visual.jpg)

30th Logo Image (http://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/30throgo.jpg)

More information about Sanrio Puroland is available at http://en.puroland.jp/.

News Release: http://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/20201029_SET_Crowdfunding_FNL.pdf

Fact Book: http://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SET_Factbook_2020.10.pdf