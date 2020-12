“‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards score big nominations at this year’s FAMAS”

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are among the nominees of this year’s FAMAS.

Hello, Love, Goodbye stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richard have been nominated for this year’s FAMAS Awards.

FAMAS released its list of nominees on Sunday, December 6, wherein Kathryn was nominated for the Best Actress category, while Alden was nominated for the Best Actor category.

Aside from Kathryn, Janine Gutierrez (Babae at Baril), Nadine Lustre (Ulan), Jean Garcia (Watch Me Kill), Bella Padilla (Mañanita), and Angela Cortez (Jino To Marie) were also nominated as Best Actress.

Meanwhile, aside from Alden, Elijah Canlas (Kalel 15), Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending), Nar Cabico (Akin Ang Korona), Kristoffer King (Verdict), and Gold Azeron (Metamorphosis) were nominated as Best Actor.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carmela Danao, Lola Igna

Alvin Francisco, Edward

Maolen Fadul, Kalel 15

Ferdie Abuel, Ulan

Eero Yves Francisco, Babae at Baril

BEST SCREENPLAY

Glenn Barit, The Cleaners

Jun Robles Lana, Kalel 15

Rae Red, Babae at Baril

Daniel Saniana, Sila-Sila

Raymund Bibay Gutierrez, Verdict

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alyx Arumpac and Tanya Haurylchyk, Aswang

Carlo Mendoza, Kalel 15

Neil Daza, Ulan

Odyssey Flores, Mañanita

Tey Clamor, Babae at Baril

BEST SCORING

Richard Gonzales, Jino To Marie

Glenn Barit, The Cleaner

Teresa Barrozo, Kalel 15

Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona, Babae at Baril

Jessie Lasaten, Hello, Love, Goodbye

BEST SOUND

Jason Conanan and Mikko Quizon, Ulan

Bryan Dumaguina, Watch Me Kill

Immanuel Verona, Clarita

Mikko Quizon and John Perez, Aswang

Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales, My Alien Friend

BEST EDITING

Che Tagyamon and Noah Loyola, The Cleaners

Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales, For My Alien Friend

Benjamin Tolentino, Kalel 15

Carlo Manatad, Fuccbois

Maya Ignacio, Hello, Love, Goodbye

BEST SHORT FILM

Ascending, Sophia Isip

Budots: The Craze, Jay Rosas and Mark Paul Limbaga

Here, Here, Joanne Cesario

Disconnection Notice, Glenn Averia

Byaheng Pa-Kalayaan Ave, Na-Edsang Letse, Lem Garcellano

Judy Free, Che Tagyamon

Michel De Certeau’s Metaphors for Everyday Life, Noli Manaig

Plus.Minus., Lester Cristal, Lourel San Pablo and Romeo Gapuz

Shoemaker, Sonny Calvento, Sheron Dayoc

Tokwifi, Pulido Ocampo

BEST DOCUMENTARY

A is For Agustin, Grace Pimentel Simbulan

Aswang, Alyx Ayn Arumpac

For My Alien Friend, Jet Leyco

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTRESS

Cherie Gil, Kaputol

Ella Cruz, Edward

Meryl Soriano, John Denver Trending

Dolly De Leon, Verdict

Yayo Aguila, Metamorphosis

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTOR

Ricky Davao, Fuccbois

Topper Fabregas, Sila-Sila

Boo Gabunada, Sila-Sila

Phil Palmos, Akin ang Korona

JC Santos, Babae at Baril

BEST PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTOR

Elijah Canlas, Kalel 15

Jansen Magpusao, John Denver Trending

Nar Cabico, Akin Ang Korona

Kristoffer King, Verdict

Gold Azeron, Metamorphosis

Alden Richards, Hello, Love, Goodbye

BEST PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR, ACTRESS

Angela Cortez, Jino To Marie

Janine Gutierrez, Babae at Baril

Jean Garcia, Watch Me Kill

Nadine Lustre, Ulan

Bella Padilla, Mañanita

Kathryn Bernardo, Hello, Love, Goodbye

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION

Arden Rod Condez, John Denver Trending

Glenn Barit, The Cleaners

Jet Leyco, For My Alien Friend

Jun Robles Lana, Kalel 15

Rae Red, Babae at Baril

Raymund Bibay Gutierrez, Verdict

BEST PICTURE

The Cleaners

Aswang

Babae at Baril

John Denver Trending

Kalel 15

Verdict

2020 FAMAS SPECIAL AWARDS