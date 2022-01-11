hello New Year! Hang Lung Properties Launches Cross-Mall New Year e-Coupons Rewards & Offers for Shoppers hello-QR.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 January 2022 – New Year is the best time to shop for seasonal gifts and essentials. Hang Lung Properties is pleased to launch its cross-mall New Year rewards programme, “hello New Year!”. From January 10 to February 20, 2022, members of the “hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Programme” (hello members) will receive an array of New Year’s rewards and surprises when members spend designated amounts at merchants within Hang Lung Malls. Moreover, there will be exclusive rewards for members at Fashion Walk, by gifting extra e-coupons to set you on your way to an exciting New Year shopping spree!

Hang Lung Malls launches “hello New Year!” cross-mall rewards for discounts and offers, giving away up to HK$950 in e-coupons during the festive season.

Hang Lung Properties also offers hundreds of items for redemption, and the popular “e-Coupon Pass” at Peak Galleria again. Don’t miss out on exclusive dining rewards for Valentine’s Day, too.

Cross-Mall rewards for Lunar New Year: Fashion Walk gifts HK$800 e-coupons

From January 10 to February 20, 2022, hello members shopping at Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place; and Central Portfolio (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) and accumulating electronic spends of HK$1,500+ in a week (Monday to Sunday) can receive a HK$100 e-coupon. Likewise, hello members can receive a HK$50 e-coupon on spends of HK$1,500+ at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza. (Details refer to appendix)

From January 10 to January 30, 2022, hello members with electronic spends of HK$10,000+ at Fashion Walk in a week (Monday – Sunday) can receive extra HK$500 worth of e-coupons and up to HK$800 rewards. Shoppers simply spend on great gifts in the New Year period to qualify for spectacular rewards!

Unlimited Surprises for six consecutive weeks

Starting from January 13, 2022, Hang Lung Properties presents surprise rewards every Thursday for six straight weeks. Members redeem with hello points via Hang Lung Malls App, including: Dyson Micro 1.5kg Vacuum, RASONIC Freestanding Steam Grill Oven (20L), Nintendo Switch, Vivienne Tam Opera Girl pouch, e-coupons from furniture brand at.home, CANVAS Frankincense Firming Hand Care Set, Vivienne Westwood Café dining e-coupons, and e-coupons from other merchants.

Peak Galleria “e-Coupon Pass” – Enjoy HK$600 e-coupon every week

Thousands of people enjoy going to the Peak for the ‘fortune walk’ during Lunar New Year. Peak Galleria re-launches the “e-Coupon Pass” from January 1 to January 31, 2022, offering HK$600 e-coupons every week for free. hello members can simply present the Hang Lung Malls App at Peak Galleria Concierge to redeem. e-Coupons cover more than 50 merchants at Peak Galleria, including Pandora, APM Monaco, Fiamma by Enrico Bartolini and Rajasthan Rifles etc..

Valentine’s Day Dining Privileges

This Valentine’s Day, Hang Lung Properties offers romantic experience for shoppers. hello members spend HK$800 in a single transaction at Fashion Accessories & Beauty merchants at Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza & Hollywood Plaza to receive a HK$50 Dining e-Coupon to use at designated merchants, including Lady M, Baekmidang, I SEE I SEE, LIFETASTIC Patisserie, Stecco Natura and Vivienne Westwood Café.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglungmalls.com

Images Download & Caption:

https://bit.ly/3EXxTZE

Campaign： “hello New Year!” Promotion Period： January 10 to February 20, 2022 Applicable Malls： Portfolio 1 Protfolio 2 – Fashion Walk – 1 Duddell Street – Printing House – Baskerville House – Standard Chartered Bank Building – Grand Plaza – Gala Place – Hollywood Plaza – Kornhill Plaza – Amoy Plaza Details： Reward 1 A member can redeem one (1) HK$100 New Year e-Coupon upon accumulative net electonic spending of HK$1,500 or more within a week (Monday to Sunday). Reward 2 A member can redeem one (1) HK$50 New Year e-Coupon upon accumulative net electonic spending of HK$1,500 or more within a week (Monday to Sunday). Fashion Walk Exclusive – Extra Reward From January 10 to January 30, 2022, hello members who accumulate electronic spending of HK$10,000 or more at Fashion Walk within a week (Monday to Sunday) will receive extra five HK$100 New Year e-coupons Receipt Upload： Upload through the Hang Lung Malls App or visit Concierge at Fashion Walk or Peak Galleria. Remarks： · Customers have to register as hello member of Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program to enjoy the shopping privileges. · Each eligible receipt must be HK $100 or above. · The New Year e-Coupons are valid for thirty (30) days from the date of issue, and will not be reissued if expired. · The e-Coupons can be used at designated merchants, please refer to Hang Lung Malls App for details. · Each HK$100 New Year e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$300 or more at a New Year e-Coupon Participating Merchant; while each HK$50 New Year e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$150 or more at a New Year e-Coupon Participating Merchant. · A maximum of ten (10) HK$100 New Year e-Coupons can be used for each such single transaction; HK$100 New Year e-Coupons cannot be used in conjunction with HK$50 New Year e-Coupons. · Each member shall be entitled to redeem a maximum of three (3) New Year e-Coupons of the same monetary value from Reward 1 & Reward 2 per week during the period. · Each member shall be entitled to redeem Fashion Walk Exclusive – Extra Reward once per week during the period. – A quota applies to the New Year e-Coupons and they are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last. · The New Year e-Coupons cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupons, certificates, vouchers, cash dollars and the like (electronic or otherwise and whether or not issued by HLREAL and/or its associated companies), except for the Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupons.

Campaign： Weekly Surprising Offer for Members of “hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program” Period： January 13, 20 & 27, and February 3, 10 & 17, 2022 Details： Starting from January 13, 2022 for six consecutive weeks, hello members can redeem more than hundred rewards with points through Hang Lung Malls App, including Dyson Micro 1.5kg Vacuum, RASONIC Freestanding Steam Grill Oven (20L), Nintendo Switch, Vivienne Tam Opera Girl pouch, cash coupons from furniture brand at.home, CANVAS skincare set, Vivienne Westwood Café dining e-coupons, and e-coupons from other merchants. Remarks： Rewards are available while stocks last.

Campaign： Peak Galleria HK$600 “e-Coupon Pass”Campaign Period： January 1 to 31, 2022 Applicable Mall： – Peak Galleria Receipt Upload： hello members can present Hang Lung Malls App at Peak Galleria Concierge to receive a HK$600 worth of Shopping and Dining e-Coupons Remarks： · Customers have to register as hello member of Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program to enjoy the shopping privileges. · Each eligible receipt must be HK $100 or above. · An e-Coupon Pass comprises the following conditional electronic shopping & dining coupons: (i) Coupon A – Shopping: 2 x HK$100 e-Coupons; (ii) Coupon B – Shopping: 4 x HK$50 e-Coupons; (iii) Coupon C – Dining: 3 x HK$50 e-Coupons; and (iv) Coupon D – Dining: 2 x HK$25 e-Coupons. · Each Member is entitled to redeem one (1) e-Coupon Pass once a week. · The e-Coupon Passes are valid for two (2) days from the date of issue and will not be reissued if expired. · The e-Coupons can be used at designated merchants at Peak Galleria, please refer to Hang Lung Malls App for details. · Each HK$100 e-Coupon A can be used upon electronic spending HK$300 or more at designated retail merchants, while each HK$50 e-Coupon B can be used upon electronic spending HK$150 or more at designated retail merchants. · Each HK$50 e-Coupon C can be used upon electronic spending HK$150 or more at designated dining merchants, while each HK$25 e-Coupon D can be used upon electronic spending HK$75 or more at designated dining merchants. · maximum of two (2) e-Coupons can be used for each transaction. · A quota applies to the e-Coupon Passes and they are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

Campaign： 「hello Valentine’s Day」Promotion Period： February 1 to 14, 2022 Applicable Malls： – Fashion Walk – Peak Galleria – Grand Plaza – Hollywood Plaza Details： hello members with a single net electronic spend of HK$800 in a single day at designated Fashion Accessories & Beauty merchants will receive a HK$50 Valentine’s Day Dining e-Coupon Receipts Upload： Upload through the Hang Lung Malls App or visit Concierge at Fashion Walk or Peak Galleria Remarks： · Customers have to register as hello member of Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program to enjoy the shopping privileges. · Each eligible receipt must be HK $100 or above. · Please refer to hello Hang Lung Malls App for the participating Fashion Accessories & Beauty merchants list. · Please refer to hello Hang Lung Malls App for the merchants which accept the Valentine’s Day Dining e-Coupons. · The Valentine’s Day Dining e-Coupons are valid for thirty (30) days from the date of issue, and will not be reissued if expired. · No minimum spending is required for using a dining e-Coupon. In the event the transaction amount of a transaction is more than the value of the dining e-Coupon, the difference must be settled by the member; in the event the transaction amount of a transaction is less than the value of the dining e-Coupon, any unused balance will be forfeited. · Each member shall be entitled to redeem a maximum of one (1) Valentine’s Day Dining e-Coupon within the period. · A quota applies to the Valentine’s Day Dining e-Coupons and they are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

Terms and Conditions apply, please refer to hello Hang Lung App for details.