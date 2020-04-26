“‘Hello Philippines’: Lee Min-ho, other cast members of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ greet Pinoy fans”

The main cast of the Netflix series ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ left a message for their Filipino fans.

The cast of the South Korean drama series The King: Eternal Monarch took the time to greet their Pinoy fans.

Lee Min-ho, together with the rest of the main cast of The King: Eternal Monarch, left a message for their Filipino fans in a video shared by Netflix Philippines last April 25.

Based on the message of the cast, it seems it was filmed before the show dropped last April 17 on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch is coming to you via Netflix,” Min-ho said.

“You can watch it on Netflix, wherever you are,” Go-eun stated.

“We’re so excited to be on the show which will be watched by fans all over the world,” Do-hwan said.

“You have waited so long. We will do our best to make it a great show you can enjoy,” Eun-chae said.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support and love,” Kyung-nam stated.

Watch the video below:

The show stars Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Kyung-nam, among others.

The said project marks Lee Min-ho’s first project in over three years.

The King: Eternal Monarch follows the story of King Lee Gon and a police inspector named Jung Tae-eul from two parallel universes. They meet each other after the former goes on a mission to close the gateway between the two dimensions.

The King: Eternal Monarch drops new episodes on Netflix every Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the first four episodes now available on the media streaming giant.