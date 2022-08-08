“hello Summer Privileges” welcomes 2nd phase of Consumption Voucher SchemehelloSummer-Privileges.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 August 2022 – Get ready to enjoy enticing shopping rewards as shoppers join in with the second phase of the Consumption Voucher Scheme at malls under Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”) this summer! Hang Lung Properties is launching the “hello Summer Privileges” campaign from August 5 to 21. Not only does Hang Lung Properties wish to further encourage members to spend at Hang Lung malls, but also leverage on the launch of the second round of the Consumption Voucher Scheme to create a synergy effect for bringing tremendous business opportunities for the mall tenants, as well as pushing forward the overall recovery of the retail market.

During the promotional period, members with accumulated spending of HK$2,000 through designated electronic payment methods (Alipay HK, BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK) at Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) will receive a HK$50 AEON gift certificate (each member will be eligible to redeem an AEON gift certificate once within the promotional period). Members can also participate in the “Summer Lucky Draw” campaign simultaneously, with six times or more lucky draw chances (on accumulated spending of HK$300 or above in Hang Lung malls, with a Lucky Draw entry, maximum of 10 chances a day). The winning rate is 100%, so everyone is guaranteed to receive a prize, and up to 1,000 extra hello points (earn an extra 200 hello points for every HK$300 spent). The prizes being given away worth more than HK$2.5 million in total.

For every HK$300 spent in malls, members get a lucky draw chance with 100% winning rate, giving away more than HK$2.5 million in prizes

The “Summer Lucky Draw” is taking place from now until August 31. Members who accumulate same-day spending of HK$300 and upload the receipt to Hang Lung Malls App will get an Electronic Lucky Draw chance. The promotion covers spending at Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). There is a maximum of ten chances to enter the lucky draw per day. In addition, hello members can earn an extra 200 hello points for every HK$300 spent with PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go, WeChat Pay HK, BoC Pay, AlipayHK or Octopus (maximum of five times, totalling 1,000 hello points, refer to appendix for promotions details).

There are many great prizes ready to be won in the ‘Summer Lucky Draw’ campaign, and Hang Lung will give away more than 260,000 prizes and gifts with a total value of more than HK$2.5 million. The winning rate is 100%, and so everyone is guaranteed to receive a prize! To ensure there is something for everyone, a selection of leading home appliances, daily necessities, and great dining and shopping e-Coupons for customers are up for grabs, including: a first prize of 2,000,000 hello points, second prize of Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB (Alpine Green), third prize of HK$8,000 Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupons and fourth prize of Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde TP09.Other fabulous prizes include: NINTENDO Switch Game Console (OLED Model), Marshall ACTON II Wireless Speaker, Philips HD9252/81 Essential Airfryer, Master Beef Private Reservation and Angus Beef Set 2-hour All-You-Can-Eat for 2 guests, HK$1,000 Broadway Gift Card, and HK$100 Decathlon e-Coupons, plus many more surprise rewards ready to be claimed!

“ hello Summer Privileges” campaign Promotion period: August 5 – 21, 2022 Applicable malls: Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) Promotion details: Achieve accumulative electronic spending of HK$2,000 through designated electronic payment methods (Alipay HK, BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK) and be eligible to receive: HK$50 AEON gift certificate

Six times or more “Summer Lucky Draw” chances with 100% winning rate

“Summer Lucky Draw” extra 1,000 hello points Remark: Each member can redeem once within the promotional period.

Promotion period: August 5 – 21, 2022 July 1 – August 31, 2022 Promotion: “hello Summer Privileges” “Summer Lucky Draw” Applicable malls: Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Baskerville House, Printing House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) Promotion details: Starting from August 5 to 21, 2022, customers who achieve accumulative e-spending of HK$2,000 through designated electronic payment methods (Alipay HK, BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK) and upload receipts through Hang Lung Malls App will be eligible to receive a HK$50 AEON gift certificate. Redemption method: Register via the Hang Lung Malls App Starting from July 1 to August 31, 2022, accumulate same-day spending of HK$300 and upload the receipt to Hang Lung Malls App to receive an Electronic Lucky Draw chance. There is a maximum of ten chances to enter the lucky draw per day. In addition, hello members can earn an extra 200 hello points for every HK$300 spent, up to a maximum of five times, totalling 1,000 hello points. Redemption method: Register via the Hang Lung Malls App Remarks: 1. hello members must spend through designated electronic payment methods (Alipay HK, BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK) and upload receipts through Hang Lung Malls App to be eligible to receive the AEON gift certificate. 2. Quotas apply, and the AEON gift certificate are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. 3. Each member is entitled to receive AEON gift certificate once (One time) during the event period. 4. Eligible transactions can be enjoyed with other shopping privileges including but not limited to “Summer Lucky Draw” and “Birthday Bonus Point”. 5. Terms and Conditions apply 1. hello members must spend through designated electronic payment methods and upload sales receipts and electronic payment slips through Hang Lung Malls App to be eligible to participate in the lucky draw. 2. hello members must upload sales receipts and electronic payment slips through Hang Lung Malls App within seven calendar days of the relevant transaction (inclusive of the day of the relevant transaction); registrations cannot be made after 11:00pm on August 31, 2022 onwards. 3. The number of lucky draw chances are calculated based on the date of the relevant transactions indicated in the sales receipts and electronic payment slips, and for transactions conducted on the same day, a hello member is entitled to participate in the lucky draw up to ten times. 4. Each new hello member is entitled to participate in the lucky draw one extra time during the event period. 5. Terms and Conditions apply

