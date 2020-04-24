HelloTalk, the world’s largest language exchange app, releases over 70 free courses in six languages for COVID-19 education and language learning content for those in isolation

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HelloTalk, a global language learning app and community with 20 million users, is offering a series of free online courses for self-quarantined language learners to pick up a new language through the app without leaving their home.

More than 70 on-demand and large-scale live classes are now available for free in six languages (English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, and Spanish), which are taught using HelloTalk’s e-learning platform. New courses have been added specifically for COVID-19 education, in an effort to help users communicate more clearly with doctors or seek assistance while studying, working, or traveling in a foreign country.

Non-medical related topics are discussed in a livestream format, such as how to maintain productivity while working from home. To date, these courses are available to those living in Mainland China, Japan, Korea, the United States and Europe.

HelloTalk also launched a number of community activities in response to the pandemic, including a shared moment of silence with more than 30,000 users across the globe for those affected by COVID-19.

Along with courses, HelloTalk enables individuals around the world to learn a new language while staying home by chatting with native speakers right from their phone during the quarantine. Each partner teaches the other their native language for free, which is referred to as a “language exchange.” This provides a unique opportunity to chat about the coronavirus situation with locals while learning a new language.

Users are able to engage with each other in multiple ways. One-on-one conversations can be conducted through text, voice, and video calls. Powerful language learning tools like instant translations, corrections, and transliterations help partners converse easily, even without having a firm grasp of their target language. Additionally, users can post and participate in public discussions, which is helpful for understanding the pandemic from a local’s perspective.

HelloTalk’s vision is to use their platform to build a community that strives for cultural understanding and inclusiveness. “Our hope is to spread positivity throughout the world, and in doing so, narrow down the gap between races and cultures. We believe fostering and improving communication among all humans can have an extraordinary impact on uniting us and reducing conflict in the world,” said HelloTalk founder and CEO, Zackery Ngai.

About HelloTalk, Ltd.

Launched in 2012 by Zackery Ngai, HelloTalk is one of the world’s largest language learning and cross-cultural exchange apps. The service is used by 20 million users in 200 countries to learn languages by communicating with each other. HelloTalk uses a proprietary algorithm to best match language partners who are studying each other’s native language, which is called a “language exchange.” AI assisted learning tools are built into the app to make conversing in a foreign language easier, including instant translations, transliterations, transcriptions, partner corrections, and more. HelloTalk also provides course content as both self-guided lessons and livestream classes with instructors. More than 150 languages are supported, such as Chinese, English, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Thai, and Hindi.

HelloTalk introduction video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h57FcWLEveE

For more information about the HelloTalk app, visit www.hellotalk.com. Join HelloTalk on Twitter at twitter.com/hellotalkapp, and Facebook at facebook.com/hellotalk.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hellotalk-the-worlds-largest-language-exchange-app-releases-over-70-free-courses-in-six-languages-for-covid-19-education-and-language-learning-content-for-those-in-isolation-301046730.html