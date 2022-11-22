Helmet Announce 2023 Australian ‘Best Of’ Tour

Seminal New York alt-metal band Helmet have announced ‘The Best Of Helmet’ Australian tour, set to take place in April 2023. The rescheduled tour, originally slated for 2020 but called off due to the global pandemic, includes nine dates across Australia and will feature songs from their entire back catalogue.

Helmet have been cited as a musical influence for bands such as Silverchair, System of a Down and Faith No More. Prior to their first breakup in the late-’90s, they were touring with the likes of Korn and Limp Bizkit. The 2023 tour marks their first time in Australia since 2017.

Helmet – Unsung

﻿

Helmet formed in New York City in 1989, the brainchild of guitarist and vocalist Page Hamilton. Hamilton received a masters degree in jazz composition before starting Helmet, and the band’s fusion of avant-garde, hardcore and math-metal helped lay the foundation for the hard rock sound of the 1990s and 2000s. After many rotations, Hamilton remains Helmet’s only original member.

Helmet gained exposure during the dawn-of-the-90s MTV era and featured in what is perhaps the most significant cultural touchstone for Generation X: an episode of Beavis and Butt-Head.

Helmet — The Best of Helmet Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 20th April — Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Friday, 21st April — Roundhouse, Sydney

Saturday, 22nd April — Republic Bar, Hobart

Monday, 24th April — Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Wednesday, 26th April — The Basement, Canberra

Thursday, 27th April — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 28th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 29th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday, 30th April — The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets here.

Further Reading

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary 2020 Australian Tour

Post Malone, BTS, & More To Feature In New ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Season

Mike Patton Opens Up About Developing Agoraphobia and Alcohol Issues During The Pandemic