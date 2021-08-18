Henlius reports half-year (H1) 2021 results, outlines remarkable growth in commercialization and needs-driven innovation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Henlius (2696.HK) announced Half-Year (H1) results ended June 30th, 2021, sharing the company’s recent noteworthy progress and achievements. As a global innovative biopharmaceutical company, Henlius is committed to offering high-quality, affordable and innovative biopharmaceuticals to patients worldwide with a focus on oncology and autoimmune diseases. In H1 2021, Henlius’ revenue increased by 474% year-on-year to RMB 633.6 million, primarily from sales of various products, research and development (‘R&D’) services provided to customers, and licensing revenue. Among them, HLX01 (rituximab) had a profit sharing of RMB 222.2 million from Fosun Pharma and licensing revenue of RMB 5.2 million; HLX02 (trastuzumab, Zercepac® in the EU) continued to see substantial growth in China and the EU, reaching a sales revenue of RMB 287.6 million and RMB 37.7 million from the Chinese market and international market, respectively; HLX03 (adalimumab), a product for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, posted a profit sharing of RMB 8.5 million from Jiangsu Wanbang (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Pharma) and licensing revenue of RMB 2.2 million.

While advancing the global commercialization of its products at full speed, Henlius has continued to innovate based on unmet clinical needs and recognized R&D expenditure of approximately RMB 739.3 million in H1 2021. During the Reporting Period, the company made major breakthroughs of 4 clinical trials and multiple approvals of investigational new drug application (IND) regarding 4 products. As at the Latest Practicable Date, more than 40 clinical trials have been approved worldwide, and more than a total of 20 clinical trials have been carried out in various countries/regions, including China, the EU, the United States, Australia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Turkey.

Zhang Wenjie, Executive Director, CEO and President of Henlius, commented: “It has been a fruitful 6-month for Henlius, especially in commercial operations. The commercial sale of HLX01, HLX02 and HLX03 recorded substantial progress, supported by robust commercial production. Up next, our first innovative product, serplulimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody injection, and various products such as bevacizumab and rituximab for RA indication are about to be commercialized. Underpinned by the patient-centric strategy, Henlius looks forward to addressing the unmet needs by accelerating innovation and exploring pipeline opportunities through strategic collaboration and in-house innovation, highlighting our commitments to bringing more affordable and high-quality innovative products to more patients.

