Henry Rollins Adds New Dates to 2023 Australian Speaking Tour

Punk rock rambler Henry Rollins has expanded his 2023 Australian speaking tour, adding a couple of extra dates to his already-extensive June itinerary.

The musician, writer and radio host has announced extra shows in Brisbane and Melbourne, after the previously announced shows in both cities sold out.

The legendary Black Flag and Rollins Band frontman will play a third gig at Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Sunday, 18th June, and a second show at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Sunday, 25th June. These will be the final shows announced for each city.

Rollins’ 20-date ‘Good To See You’ tour marks the icon’s first trip down under since 2016. Rollins, an avid traveller and skilled raconteur, will be recounting experiences from the last seven years during the shows. He’s known to relate stories from his life as an artist and activist with characteristically blunt intimacy.

Rollins entered the public consciousness as the energetic singer of Californian hardcore band Black Flag, fronting the band from 1981 until their first breakup in 1986. He’s added a few strings to his bow since that time. Along with fronting the Rollins Band from 1987 to 2006, he’s hosted a weekly radio show on LA tastemaker station KCRW, authored more than 30 books, and acted in film and TV.

The ‘Good to See You’ tour visits Europe and the UK before making it to the Antipodes later mid-year.

Henry Rollins ‘Good To See You’ Tour 2023

Monday, 5th June — Perth Concert Hall, Perth

Tuesday, 6th June — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River

Thursday, 8th June — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 9th June — Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

Saturday, 10th June — Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Tuesday, 13th June — Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Thursday, 15th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane – SOLD OUT

– Friday, 16th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane – SOLD OUT

– Saturday, 17th June — The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, 18th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane – NEW SHOW

Tuesday, 20th June — Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra

Wednesday, 21st June — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Thursday, 22nd June — Civic Hall, Ballarat

Saturday, 24th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

– Sunday, 25th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne – NEW SHOW

Tuesday, 27th June — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Wednesday, 28th June — State Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 30th June — Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday, 2nd July — Princess Theatre, Launceston

Monday, 3rd July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Tickets on sale 12pm Friday, 3rd March here

