Henry Rollins Announces 2023 Australian Spoken Word Tour

Musician, writer and radio host Henry Rollins is returning to Australia in 2023, announcing an 18-date speaking tour. The tour marks his first trip back to the country since 2016 and will see Rollins visit all corners of the continent this June and July.
Dubbed the ‘Good To See You’ tour, Rollins will be recounting experiences from the last seven years. An avid traveller and skilled raconteur, Rollins relates stories from his life as an artist and activist with his characteristically blunt intimacy.
Henry Rollins – ‘Good To See You’ Tour
Rollins first entered the public consciousness as the highly energetic lead singer of Californian hardcore band Black Flag, fronting the band from 1981 until their first breakup in 1986. Since then, Rollins has added a few strings to his bow: hosting a radio show on LA tastemaker station KCRW, authoring more than 30 books, writing a column for Rolling Stone Australia, acting in film and TV and fronting the Rollins Band from 1987 to 2006.
The artist is currently on a global speaking tour, visiting Europe and the UK before his trip to the Antipodes later this year.
Henry Rollins ‘Good To See You’ Tour 2023
- Monday, 5th June — Perth Concert Hall, Perth
- Tuesday, 6th June — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River
- Thursday, 8th June — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
- Friday, 9th June — Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs
- Saturday, 10th June — Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
- Tuesday, 13th June — Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
- Thursday, 15th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane
- Friday, 16th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane
- Saturday, 17th June — The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast
- Tuesday, 20th June — Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra
- Wednesday, 21st June — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
- Thursday, 22nd June — Civic Hall, Ballarat
- Saturday, 24th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne
- Tuesday, 27th June — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
- Wednesday, 28th June — State Theatre, Sydney
- Friday, 30th June — Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle
- Sunday, 2nd July — Princess Theatre, Launceston
- Monday, 3rd July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Tickets on Sale 11am Wednesday, 15th February here
Frontier Members presale begins at 11am Monday, 13th February via the Frontier website.
