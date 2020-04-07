Henry Rollins Launches Long-Form Online Radio Show ‘The Cool Quarantine’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020

In these uncertain times, one thing remains true – you can always count on Henry Rollins to come through when it comes to music. It’s no secret that Rollins spends a lot of time listening to music, with the former Black Flag frontman already hosting a weekly radio show on KCRW.

Now, with everyone self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rollins has decided to launch a new long-form online show in conjunction with KCRW called ‘The Cool Quarantine’ to help get everyone through with solid jams, personal stories, deep cuts, rarities, bootlegs and more. He describes it as kind of reminiscent of hanging out with your friends in someone’s room while everyone plays records and chats.

The first episode is out now, is a whopping four hours long, and promises Ian MacKaye bootlegs, Led Zeppelin stories and more.

“For many years, I’ve had this idea for a long-form show. I mean really long-form. Like hours. To do it terrestrially would be difficult because I would be crowding other shows out. But if it was online, hey. It’s as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later,” Rollins explains in a statement.

“The idea is that you’re in your room and Engineer X and I come over with a bunch of records. We play you songs, I tell you stories, and we do time together. Now that many of us are under some kind of confinement, we might as well get some good listening happening. Let’s go long!”

Listen to the first episode of ‘The Cool Quarantine’ here.