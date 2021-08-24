Herbalife Nutrition Accelerates Public Nutrition Education Efforts Through Partnership with AmCham Taiwan for 2021 Citizen’s Health Forum Herbalife-combine-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 August 2021 – Premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition has teamed up with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) to hold the 2021 Citizen’s Health Forum through its public education platform the Asia Pacific e-Wellness Tour. The Forum, which will take place virtually on August 27, brings together renowned nutrition, academic and scientific experts from Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and USA to share insights on the role of nutritional supplements and healthy active lifestyles in enabling healthier lives for consumers in the region.

“The 2021 Citizen’s Health Forum is part of our ongoing efforts in collaborating with nutrition experts and healthcare professionals to accelerate nutrition education for the public,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “The exchange of science-backed nutritional knowledge through industry forums such as this will not only foster greater awareness of the role of nutrition in enabling healthier lives, it will also contribute to the quality and depth of nutrition-related discourse to benefit the wider healthcare community.”

The Forum will feature six experts from esteemed academic/professional institutions in North Asia and USA. Nutrition-related topics that will be featured at the Forum include:

Can antioxidants make lifespan longer? By Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen, Chair Professor of Graduate Division, School of Life Sciences, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

How to improve health protection through nutrition in the pandemic period? By Dr. Chin-Kun Wang, Former President of Chung Shan Medical University, Taiwan

Molecular mechanism for cardiovascular benefits of soybean protein By Dr. Wing Tak Jack Wong, School of Life Sciences, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Sports nutrition: improving immunity and healthy aging By Dr. Chia-Hua Kuo, Dean of College of Kinesiology, University of Taipei, Taiwan

Physical activity and postprandial metabolism By Dr. Masashi Miyashita, Head of Exercise Metabolism Laboratory, Faculty of Sports Science, Waseda University, Japan

California Obesity Prevention Project – key learnings By Dr. Simon Sum, Director-at-Large, California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation, U.S.A.

“We are proud to be the exclusive partner for AmCham Taiwan’s 2021 Citizen’s Health Forum,” said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific. “By bringing in our nutrition expertise and having meaningful exchanges with the experts and attendees at the Health Forum, we hope to inspire people in the Asia Pacific region to live healthier lives through the power of good nutrition and active living, and contribute to supporting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal of enabling good health and well-being for everyone.”

The 2021 Citizen’s Health Forum is open for healthcare professionals, nutritionists, food science experts as well as members of the public, and will be conducted in English with Japanese, Cantonese, and Mandarin interpretations available simultaneously. Event registration is free and available at amcham.com.tw.