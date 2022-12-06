Herbalife Nutrition Launches Immunoturmeric to Strengthen Its Immune Health Product Offering image-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, today announced the launch of Immunoturmeric in the Asia Pacific region. The new product will further strengthen the company’s offering of nutritional supplements for maintaining a strong and healthy immune system.

Immunoturmeric is developed with the finest raw materials, cultivated by turmeric farmers in Central Java of Indonesia. The key ingredient used in the product, curcumin, is a compound found in the turmeric herb and has long been used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as its ability to regulate the immune function. To ensure the best quality and efficacy of the product, advanced nanotechnology has been applied in the manufacturing process of Immunoturmeric, to convert curcumin extracted from turmeric into nanoparticles for better solubility and absorption in the body.

Immune health has been a key area of consumer concern since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Herbalife Nutrition’s Asia Pacific Personal Habits Survey 2022, conducted with 5,500 consumers across the APAC region, revealed that close to a quarter of respondents experienced weaker immune systems during the pandemic. The survey also found that supporting general immunity is the top reason given by consumers who increased their usage of vitamins and supplements during the pandemic.

“While consumers are taking more nutritional supplements to improve their health and wellness, they are also becoming more discerning of product quality and effectiveness,” said Stephen Conchie, Regional President of Asia Pacific and China, Herbalife Nutrition. “The launch of Immunoturmeric reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality, science-backed nutrition products to meet the evolving demands of consumers today. From sourcing the finest ingredients to the adoption of state of the art technology, we are guided by Seed to Feed – our quality control program that involves a comprehensive process to ensure the highest possible standards in product development and manufacturing.”

Formulated to maintain immune health and stamina, each capsule of Immunoturmeric consists of 336mg of curcuma domestica (curcuma longa) rhizomes in nano-sized particles. Using only natural ingredients, it contains no food coloring nor added flavoring.

Herbalife Nutrition’s Immunoturmeric will be rolled out progressively in selected Asia Pacific markets, starting with Indonesia as the first market to debut the product.

