Here and Now, There and Then: Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Drives Innovation and Invention, Locally and Globally

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Starting several years ago with Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set forth a bold agenda of economic and social transformation to open up the nation to the world. Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU), a prestigious institute of higher learning in Saudi Arabia, is continuing to do its part in progressing Vision 2030 and the agenda’s themes of an Ambitious Nation, a Thriving Economy, and a Vibrant Society. In accordance with these far-reaching themes, PMU is also helping advance the goals of partnership, prosperity, peace, and understanding worldwide.



Accelerating innovation locally & Globally

Among PMU’s many relevant activities has been the funding of special projects for university researchers and the securing of patents for new inventions. Through the Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd Center for Creativity and Entrepreneurship (PTCCE) at PMU, the university is supporting the projects and research of both male and female students. In particular, PMU is ensuring funding allocations for women researchers and students as they make key contributions to Vision 2030 in the area of sustainability via the development of clean, renewable energy sources and applications.

Furthermore, to proactively envision and move toward achieving an equitably prosperous future, the Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Center for Futuristic Studies (PMFCFS) and the World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF) have announced a continuation of their futures research grant through this year. PMU has accordingly put out a new, third call for research proposals on “Thinking about alternative futures…”, a widely ranging scholarly project aligning with Vision 2030 by exploring sustainability, wellbeing, and adaptability to unpredicted events.

Overall, through these efforts and more, PMU is managing to maintain a broad focus encompassing both home and abroad. The university is embracing how local positive change and global collaborative engagement can synergistically reinforce each other to improve lives in the here-and-now, as well as the there-and-then.

“All of us at PMU are very proud of what we are accomplishing in supporting research, innovation, and engagement within our community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the full community of nations worldwide,” said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. “We truly believe that tremendous opportunity exists for global citizens to cooperatively forge a future where prosperity is shared and accessible to all.”

