Here Are All The Nominations For This Year’s J Awards

Triple j have announced this year’s annual J Award nominations, shining a spotlight on the incredible output of Australian talent that has emerged from a year like none other in its 16th year.
Singer-songwriter Gordi and rapper JK-47 lead this year’s noms – both up for two awards each. Australian Album of the Year noms also include the likes of Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI and Miiesha, while acts who are up for Double J Artist of the Year include Archie Roach, L-FRESH the Lion and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.
Plus, this year’s Done Good Award nominees reflect a year in which the music community has truly come together to support vital causes, celebrating individuals and initiatives that have brought change and inspired – Fire Fight Australia, livestream festival Isol-Aid and Ziggy Ramo are among the names listed in this year’s nominees.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, 19th November on triple j, Double J and Unearthed.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
2020 J Award Nominations
triple j Australian Album of the Year
Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep
Ball Park Music, Ball Park Music
DMA’S, The Glow
Gordi, Our Two Skins
JK-47, Made For This
Lime Cordiale, 14 Steps To A Better You
Miiesha, Nyaaringu
Spacey Jane, Sunlight
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Double J Artist of the Year
Archie Roach
Gordi
L-FRESH The LION
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Washington
Unearthed Artist of the Year
Jaguar Jonze
JK-47
Mia Rodriguez
Sycco
Yours Truly
triple j and Rage Australian Music Video of the Year
OneFour, ‘Welcome To Prison’ – Directed by Jon Baxter and Nick Stevens
Sampa The Great, ‘Time’s Up’ (ft. Krown) – Directed by Sanjay De Silva
Tasman Keith, ‘Billy Bad Again’ – Directed by Joey Hunter
Tkay Maidza, ‘Don’t Call Again’ (ft. Kari Faux) – Directed by Tkay Maidza and Jordan Kirk
Violent Soho, ‘Pick It Up Again’ – Directed by Dan Graetz
Done Good Award
Fire Fight Australia
for raising over $11 million for bushfire relief through an epic stadium concert and live television broadcast
Isol-Aid
for their innovation in producing over 30 online music festivals with local and international artists to raise money during COVID
Lucas Sutton
the 15 year old who got Aussie bands like Violent Soho, Dune Rats, Tired Lion and more behind a Support Act charity raffle
Mushroom Group/MCH
for bringing music to the masses during COVID via Music From The Home Front, The State Of Music and The Sound
Ziggy Ramo
for his leadership and advocacy of First Nations people during the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia