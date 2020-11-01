Here Are All The Nominations For This Year’s J Awards

Triple j have announced this year’s annual J Award nominations, shining a spotlight on the incredible output of Australian talent that has emerged from a year like none other in its 16th year.

Singer-songwriter Gordi and rapper JK-47 lead this year’s noms – both up for two awards each. Australian Album of the Year noms also include the likes of Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI and Miiesha, while acts who are up for Double J Artist of the Year include Archie Roach, L-FRESH the Lion and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Plus, this year’s Done Good Award nominees reflect a year in which the music community has truly come together to support vital causes, celebrating individuals and initiatives that have brought change and inspired – Fire Fight Australia, livestream festival Isol-Aid and Ziggy Ramo are among the names listed in this year’s nominees.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, 19th November on triple j, Double J and Unearthed.

2020 J Award Nominations

triple j Australian Album of the Year

Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep

Ball Park Music, Ball Park Music

DMA’S, The Glow

Gordi, Our Two Skins

JK-47, Made For This

Lime Cordiale, 14 Steps To A Better You

Miiesha, Nyaaringu

Spacey Jane, Sunlight

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Double J Artist of the Year

Archie Roach

Gordi

L-FRESH The LION

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Washington

Unearthed Artist of the Year

Jaguar Jonze

JK-47

Mia Rodriguez

Sycco

Yours Truly

triple j and Rage Australian Music Video of the Year

OneFour, ‘Welcome To Prison’ – Directed by Jon Baxter and Nick Stevens

Sampa The Great, ‘Time’s Up’ (ft. Krown) – Directed by Sanjay De Silva

Tasman Keith, ‘Billy Bad Again’ – Directed by Joey Hunter

Tkay Maidza, ‘Don’t Call Again’ (ft. Kari Faux) – Directed by Tkay Maidza and Jordan Kirk

Violent Soho, ‘Pick It Up Again’ – Directed by Dan Graetz

Done Good Award

Fire Fight Australia

for raising over $11 million for bushfire relief through an epic stadium concert and live television broadcast

Isol-Aid

for their innovation in producing over 30 online music festivals with local and international artists to raise money during COVID

Lucas Sutton

the 15 year old who got Aussie bands like Violent Soho, Dune Rats, Tired Lion and more behind a Support Act charity raffle

Mushroom Group/MCH

for bringing music to the masses during COVID via Music From The Home Front, The State Of Music and The Sound

Ziggy Ramo

for his leadership and advocacy of First Nations people during the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia