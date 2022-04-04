Here Are All The Winners From The 2022 Grammys

The music industry’s night of nights has arrived for another year, with the 2022 Grammys taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Resort Arena in Las Vegas. Big winners on the night included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga and Jazmine Sullivan.
Foo Fighters, who were scheduled to appear at this year’s event but cancelled following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, won all three awards they were nominated for – Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.
There were also a stacked performer lineup throughout the evening, with Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lenny Kravitz among those who delivered powerhouse performances. John Legend delivered a tribute to Ukraine, introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged viewers not to be silent about the country’s ongoing struggle.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 Grammy Awards below.
Record of the Year
ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith In You’
Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Lil Nas X – Montero
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Kanye West – Donda
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Song of the Year
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’
Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
[embedded content]
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’
BTS – ‘Butter’
Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’
Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
[embedded content]
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’
Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)’
Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’
Deftones – ‘Ohms’
Foo Fighters – ‘Making a Fire’
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – ‘Genesis’
Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’
Gojira – ‘Amazonia’
Mastodon – ‘Pushing the Tides’
Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)’
Best Rock Song
Foo Fighters – ‘Waiting on a War’
Kings of Leon – ‘The Bandit’
Mammoth WVH – ‘Distance’
Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way
Weezer – ‘All My Favourite Songs’
[embedded content]
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack, David Guetta – ‘Hero’
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – ‘Loom’
James Blake – ‘Before’
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’
Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Alive
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
ILLENIUM – Fallen Numbers
Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’
H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It On Home To Me’
Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’
H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’
Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – ‘How Much Can a Heart Take’
Best R&B Song
Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
SZA – ‘Good Days’
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Cardi B – ‘Up’
J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray – ’My Life’
Drake, Future, Young Thug – ‘Way Too Sexy’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’
[embedded content]
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is the Devil’
Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Wusyaname’
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – ‘Bath Salts’
Saweetie, Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Kanye West, Jay-Z – ‘Jail’
J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray – ‘My Life’
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free’
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’
Best American Roots Song
Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’
Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me a Fool’
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’
Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill from Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live In New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal
SOJA – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes with Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
[embedded content]
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’
Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’
K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’
Zedd, Griff – ‘Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)’
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’
Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’
PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’
Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’
Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’
Brothers Osborne – ‘Younger Me’
Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’
Elle King, Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’
Best Country Song
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name’
Walker Hayes – ‘Fancy Like’
Maren Morris – ‘Better Than We Found It’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’
Chris Stapleton – ‘Cold’
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – ‘Sackodougou’
Kenny Barron – ‘Kick Those Feet’
Jon Batiste – ‘Bigger Than Us’
Terence Blanchard – ‘Absence’
Chick Corea ‘Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)’
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveller
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – ‘Voice of God’
Dante Bowe – ‘Joyful’
Anthony Brown and Group Therapy – ‘Help’
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – ‘Wait on You’
CeCe Winans – ‘Never Lost’
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘Jireh’
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – ‘We Win’
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’
Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – ‘Man of Your Word’
CeCe Winans – ‘Believe For It’
Best Gospel Album
Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
CeCe Winans – Believe For It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel & New Breed –Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best Roots Gospel Album
Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone with My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs for the Times
Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
KAROL G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Bis 80’s
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – Salswing!
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live In Peru
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – ‘Mohabbat’
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – ‘Do Yourself’
Femi Kuti – ‘Pà Pá Pà’
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – ‘Blewu’
WizKid featuring Tems – ‘Essence’
Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Falu – A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers (World Premiere Cast)
Girl from the North Country (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots (World Premiere Cast)
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (Barlow and Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various artists – Cruella
Various artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various artists – In the Heights
Various artists – One Night In Miami…
Various artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – ‘Agatha All Along’ (from WandaVision)
Bo Burnham – ‘All Eyes on Me’ (from Inside)
H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’ (from Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (from Respect)
Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ (from One Night in Miami…)
P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’ (from P!NK: All I Know So Far)
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Instrumental Composition
Brandee Younger – ‘Beautiful Is Black’
Tom Nazziola – ‘Cat and Mouse’
Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge – ‘Concerto for Orchestra: Finale’
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble – ‘Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions’
Lyle Mays – ‘Eberhard’
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bill O’Connell – ‘Chopsticks’ (Richard Baratta)
Robin Smith – ‘For the Love of a Princess (from Braveheart)’ (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
Emile Mosseri – ‘Infinite Love’ (Emile Mosseri)
Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ (from Kirby Super Star) (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez –‘The Struggle Within’ (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Ólafur Arnalds – ‘The Bottom Line’ (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)
Tehillah Alphonso – ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)
Jacob Collier – ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)’
Cody Fry – ‘Eleanor Rigby’
Vince Mendoza – ‘To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)’ (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)
Best Recording Package
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds – American Jackpot/American Girls (Reckless Kelly)
Nick Cave and Tom Hingston – Carnage (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)
Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei – Pakelang (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)
Dayle Doyle – Serpentine Prison (Matt Berninger)
Xiao Qing Yang – Zeta (Soul of Ears)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (George Harrison)
Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie – Color Theory (Soccer Mommy)
Simon Moor – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) (Steven Wilson)
Dan Calderwood & Jon King – 77-81 (Gang of Four)
Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake – Swimming in Circles (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 (Various Artists)
Kevin Howes – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology (Willie Dunn)
Robert Marovich – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland (Various artists)
Ricky Riccardi – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 (Louis Armstrong)
Ann-Katrin Zimmermann – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas (Sunwook Kim)
Best Historical Album
Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victoria Recordings (Marian Anderson)
Etching the Voice: Emily Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 (Various artists)
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music (Various artists)
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) (Joni Mitchell)
Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition) (Prince)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman, Billy Cumella, Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone – Love for Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd
BJ Burton – Hey What (Low)
Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue, Ethan Shumaker and Joe LaPorta – Cinema (The Marías)
Monfalcone, John Rooney, Smino and Randy Merrill – Dawn (Yebba)
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills, Greg Koller – Notes with Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Giancarlo Guerrero – ‘Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre’ (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Manfred Honeck – ‘Muhly: Throughline’ (San Francisco Symphony)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin – ‘Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 &3’ (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Thomas Dausgaard – ‘Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy’ (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten
London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Best Choral Performance
Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble – ‘It’s A Long Way’
Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing – ‘Rising w/The Crossing’
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir – ‘Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons’ Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir – ‘Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom’
Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare) – ‘The Singing Guitar’
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
JACK Quartet – ‘Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking’
Sandbox Percussion – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’
Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax – ‘Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears’
Imani Winds – ‘Bruits’
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh – ‘Alone Together’
Simone Dinnerstein – ‘An American Mosaic’
Augustin Hadelich – ‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas’
The Knights – ‘Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos’
Mak Grgić – ‘Mak Bach’
Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Power’
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Jamie Barton, Jake Heggie – Unexpected Shadows
Joyce DiDonato, Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Schubert: Winterreise
Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann – Mythologies
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez – Dreams of a New Day – Songs By Black Composers
Laura Strickling, Joy Schreier – Confessions
Best Classical Compendium
AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path
Chick Corea – Plays
Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars (Sandbox Percussion)
Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes’ (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)
Jon Batiste – ‘Batiste: Movement 11’
Caroline Shaw – ‘Shaw: Narrow Sea’ (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)
Best Music Video
AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’
Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists – Summer of Soul