Here Are All The Winners From The 2022 Grammys

The music industry’s night of nights has arrived for another year, with the 2022 Grammys taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Resort Arena in Las Vegas. Big winners on the night included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga and Jazmine Sullivan.

Foo Fighters, who were scheduled to appear at this year’s event but cancelled following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, won all three awards they were nominated for – Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

There were also a stacked performer lineup throughout the evening, with Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lenny Kravitz among those who delivered powerhouse performances. John Legend delivered a tribute to Ukraine, introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged viewers not to be silent about the country’s ongoing struggle.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 Grammy Awards below.

Record of the Year

ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith In You’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Lil Nas X – Montero

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Kanye West – Donda

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Song of the Year

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’

Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’

Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)’

Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Deftones – ‘Ohms’

Foo Fighters – ‘Making a Fire’

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – ‘Genesis’

Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’

Gojira – ‘Amazonia’

Mastodon – ‘Pushing the Tides’

Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)’

Best Rock Song

Foo Fighters – ‘Waiting on a War’

Kings of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Mammoth WVH – ‘Distance’

Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way

Weezer – ‘All My Favourite Songs’

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack, David Guetta – ‘Hero’

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – ‘Loom’

James Blake – ‘Before’

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’

Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Alive

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

ILLENIUM – Fallen Numbers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It On Home To Me’

Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’

Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – ‘How Much Can a Heart Take’

Best R&B Song

Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

SZA – ‘Good Days’

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray – ​​’My Life’

Drake, Future, Young Thug – ‘Way Too Sexy’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is the Devil’

Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Wusyaname’

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – ‘Bath Salts’

Saweetie, Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Kanye West, Jay-Z – ‘Jail’

J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray – ‘​​My Life’

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free’

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best American Roots Song

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’

Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me a Fool’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill from Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live In New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

SOJA – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes with Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’

Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’

K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’

Zedd, Griff – ‘Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)’

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’

Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’

PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’

Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Brothers Osborne – ‘Younger Me’

Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’

Elle King, Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Best Country Song

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name’

Walker Hayes – ‘Fancy Like’

Maren Morris – ‘Better Than We Found It’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’

Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’

Chris Stapleton – ‘Cold’

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – ‘Sackodougou’

Kenny Barron – ‘Kick Those Feet’

Jon Batiste – ‘Bigger Than Us’

Terence Blanchard – ‘Absence’

Chick Corea ‘Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)’

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveller

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – ‘Voice of God’

Dante Bowe – ‘Joyful’

Anthony Brown and Group Therapy – ‘Help’

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – ‘Wait on You’

CeCe Winans – ‘Never Lost’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘Jireh’

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – ‘We Win’

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’

Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – ‘Man of Your Word’

CeCe Winans – ‘Believe For It’

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

CeCe Winans – Believe For It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed –Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone with My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

KAROL G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Bis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live In Peru

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – ‘Mohabbat’

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – ‘Do Yourself’

Femi Kuti – ‘Pà Pá Pà’

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – ‘Blewu’

WizKid featuring Tems – ‘Essence’

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Falu – A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers (World Premiere Cast)

Girl from the North Country (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (Barlow and Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various artists – Cruella

Various artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various artists – In the Heights

Various artists – One Night In Miami…

Various artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

Hans Zimmer – Dune



Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – ‘Agatha All Along’ (from WandaVision)

Bo Burnham – ‘All Eyes on Me’ (from Inside)

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’ (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jennifer Hudson – ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (from Respect)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ (from One Night in Miami…)

P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’ (from P!NK: All I Know So Far)

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Instrumental Composition

Brandee Younger – ‘Beautiful Is Black’

Tom Nazziola – ‘Cat and Mouse’

Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge – ‘Concerto for Orchestra: Finale’

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble – ‘Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions’

Lyle Mays – ‘Eberhard’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bill O’Connell – ‘Chopsticks’ (Richard Baratta)

Robin Smith – ‘For the Love of a Princess (from Braveheart)’ (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Emile Mosseri – ‘Infinite Love’ (Emile Mosseri)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ (from Kirby Super Star) (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez –‘The Struggle Within’ (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Ólafur Arnalds – ‘The Bottom Line’ (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)

Tehillah Alphonso – ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)

Jacob Collier – ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)’

Cody Fry – ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Vince Mendoza – ‘To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)’ (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds – American Jackpot/American Girls (Reckless Kelly)

Nick Cave and Tom Hingston – Carnage (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)

Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei – Pakelang (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Dayle Doyle – Serpentine Prison (Matt Berninger)

Xiao Qing Yang – Zeta (Soul of Ears)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (George Harrison)

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie – Color Theory (Soccer Mommy)

Simon Moor – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) (Steven Wilson)

Dan Calderwood & Jon King – 77-81 (Gang of Four)

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake – Swimming in Circles (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 (Various Artists)

Kevin Howes – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology (Willie Dunn)

Robert Marovich – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland (Various artists)

Ricky Riccardi – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 (Louis Armstrong)

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas (Sunwook Kim)



Best Historical Album

Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victoria Recordings (Marian Anderson)

Etching the Voice: Emily Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 (Various artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music (Various artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition) (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman, Billy Cumella, Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone – Love for Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd

BJ Burton – Hey What (Low)

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue, Ethan Shumaker and Joe LaPorta – Cinema (The Marías)

Monfalcone, John Rooney, Smino and Randy Merrill – Dawn (Yebba)

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills, Greg Koller – Notes with Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Giancarlo Guerrero – ‘Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre’ (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Manfred Honeck – ‘Muhly: Throughline’ (San Francisco Symphony)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin – ‘Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 &3’ (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Thomas Dausgaard – ‘Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy’ (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten

London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Best Choral Performance

Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble – ‘It’s A Long Way’

Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing – ‘Rising w/The Crossing’

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir – ‘Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons’ Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir – ‘Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom’

Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare) – ‘The Singing Guitar’

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

JACK Quartet – ‘Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking’

Sandbox Percussion – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax – ‘Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears’

Imani Winds – ‘Bruits’

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh – ‘Alone Together’

Simone Dinnerstein – ‘An American Mosaic’

Augustin Hadelich – ‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas’

The Knights – ‘Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos’

Mak Grgić – ‘Mak Bach’

Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Power’

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Jamie Barton, Jake Heggie – Unexpected Shadows

Joyce DiDonato, Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Schubert: Winterreise

Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann – Mythologies

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez – Dreams of a New Day – Songs By Black Composers

Laura Strickling, Joy Schreier – Confessions

Best Classical Compendium

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra

Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path

Chick Corea – Plays

Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars (Sandbox Percussion)

Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes’ (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

Jon Batiste – ‘Batiste: Movement 11’

Caroline Shaw – ‘Shaw: Narrow Sea’ (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul