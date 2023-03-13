Here Are All the Winners from the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards have drawn to a close. This year’s big winner was the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once. In addition to winning Best Picture, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the film, while Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her portrayal of protagonist Evelyn Quan Wang.

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, meanwhile, took out both Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively for their roles in Everything All at Once. Paul Rogers also won Best Film Editing for his work on the film.

Best Actor was awarded to Brendan Fraser for his portrayal of protagonist Charlie in The Whale. It was also a good night for war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which won Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. See the full list of winners below.

The 95th Academy Awards Winners List

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers – WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers

Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNERS

– WINNERS Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

E verything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking – Sarah Polley; based on the novel by Miriam Toews – WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell; based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; based on characters created by Johnson and the film Knives Out

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; based on the original motion picture screenplay Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto, and Hideo Oguni

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks; based on the film Top Gun written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley – WINNER

– Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) – directed by Edward Berger – WINNER

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – directed by Santiago Mitre

Close (Belgium) – directed by Lukas Dhont

EO (Poland) – directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

The Quiet Girl (Ireland) – directed by Colm Bairéad

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris – WINNER

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijo

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga – WINNER

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White – WINNER

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud – WINNER

The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Original Song

‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR – Music by M. M. Keeravani; Lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER

‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter – WINNER

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

