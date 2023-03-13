Here Are All the Winners from the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards have drawn to a close. This year’s big winner was the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once. In addition to winning Best Picture, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the film, while Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her portrayal of protagonist Evelyn Quan Wang.
Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, meanwhile, took out both Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively for their roles in Everything All at Once. Paul Rogers also won Best Film Editing for his work on the film.
Best Actor was awarded to Brendan Fraser for his portrayal of protagonist Charlie in The Whale. It was also a good night for war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which won Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. See the full list of winners below.
The 95th Academy Awards Winners List
Best Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers – WINNER
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, producer
- Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
- The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers
- Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
- Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers
Best Director
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNERS
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actor
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – WINNER
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Women Talking – Sarah Polley; based on the novel by Miriam Toews – WINNER
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell; based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; based on characters created by Johnson and the film Knives Out
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; based on the original motion picture screenplay Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto, and Hideo Oguni
- Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks; based on the film Top Gun written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley – WINNER
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) – directed by Edward Berger – WINNER
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – directed by Santiago Mitre
- Close (Belgium) – directed by Lukas Dhont
- EO (Poland) – directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland) – directed by Colm Bairéad
Best Documentary Feature
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris – WINNER
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijo
- Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga – WINNER
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White – WINNER
- Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- Le pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud – WINNER
- The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis
- Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best Original Song
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR – Music by M. M. Keeravani; Lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER
- ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Sound
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper – WINNER
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
Best Costume Design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter – WINNER
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Film Editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Tár – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – WINNER
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
