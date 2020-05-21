Here Are Australia’s Most Streamed Songs Throughout Lockdown

Earlier this month, ya pals at Tixel announced a new site you could use to workout what your top three songs were during lockdown. Now, they’ve spilled the tea on what we as a nation are frothing the most and okay…
Australia’s top three lockdown songs are: The Scotts with ‘The Scotts’, DaBaby with ‘Rockstar’, and The 1975’s ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’. Which is fair, all brilliant new jams in their own right.
But it turns out we’re also having a 2012 throwback moment, with Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ being our most-played song that wasn’t released in the last five years. It came in at #8 in our most-played and honestly, fair. We’re all a lil lost right now.
Doja Cat took out the top position for most listened to female, while Drake was the top male artist. Catch the full breakdown down below.
Australia’s Top Ten Artists
Drake
Travis Scott
The 1975
Harry Styles
Frank Ocean
The Weekend
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
DaBaby
Kid Cudi
Australia’s Top Ten Songs
THE SCOTTS – THE SCOTTS
DaBaby – ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
Joji – Gimme Love
Juice Wrld – Righteous
Playboi Carti – @MEH
Lime Cordiale – On Our Own
Frank Ocean – Lost
Drake – Chicago Freestyle
Dua Lipa – Break My Heart
Tixel made a playlist out of our lockdown listening habits. Play it below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>