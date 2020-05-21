Here Are Australia’s Most Streamed Songs Throughout Lockdown

Earlier this month, ya pals at Tixel announced a new site you could use to workout what your top three songs were during lockdown. Now, they’ve spilled the tea on what we as a nation are frothing the most and okay…

Australia’s top three lockdown songs are: The Scotts with ‘The Scotts’, DaBaby with ‘Rockstar’, and The 1975’s ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’. Which is fair, all brilliant new jams in their own right.

But it turns out we’re also having a 2012 throwback moment, with Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ being our most-played song that wasn’t released in the last five years. It came in at #8 in our most-played and honestly, fair. We’re all a lil lost right now.

Doja Cat took out the top position for most listened to female, while Drake was the top male artist. Catch the full breakdown down below.

Australia’s Top Ten Artists

Drake

Travis Scott

The 1975

Harry Styles

Frank Ocean

The Weekend

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

DaBaby

Kid Cudi

Australia’s Top Ten Songs

THE SCOTTS – THE SCOTTS

DaBaby – ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

Joji – Gimme Love

Juice Wrld – Righteous

Playboi Carti – @MEH

Lime Cordiale – On Our Own

Frank Ocean – Lost

Drake – Chicago Freestyle

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

Tixel made a playlist out of our lockdown listening habits. Play it below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>