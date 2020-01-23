Here Are Some Hottest 100 Teasers From Triple J To Warm You Up For Tomorrow

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 24, 2020

There’s just one sleep until triple j’s 2019 Hottest 100 countdown. One sleep until we find out which tracks were the country’s collective faves last year.

Now, triple j has released some spicy teaser stats for us, to get you in ~the mood~.

First up, this will be the third Hottest 100 countdown in a row with 65 Aussie tracks — just shy of 2016’s record-breaking countdown which had 66.

There are 17 artists making their debut in the countdown this year, shout out to Tones and I.

Nine artists will be scoring a Hottest 100 hat-trick, placing in the countdown for the third consecutive year. Looking at you Cub Sport, Baker Boy, Billie Eilish, and Mallrat.

On top of all of that, May was the hottest month for the countdown, with the most entries released then. There’ll also be 31 F-bombs in the Hottest Hundy this year.

Triple j reckon this year will be an historic one. They’re also encouraging you to donate to Greening Australia, their Hottest 100 charity partner this year.

The countdown kicks off tomorrow at 12pm AEDT. If the suspense is killing you already, check out Warm Tunas predictions for 2019.