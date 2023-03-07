Here are the Set Times and Site Maps for Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Organisers have revealed the full rundown of set times and site maps for this weekend’s Pitch Music & Arts Festival. The lineup is led by German selector Helena Hauff, UK DJ and production don Four Tet, UK 2-steppers OVERMONO, and Nightmares on Wax.

Hauff will play a two-hour set on Saturday night on the Pitch One stage, while Four Tet appears just a couple of hours earlier on the same stage. Nightmares on Wax also step up on Saturday, while acts like RONA. and Âme will keeping the vibrations flowing on Sunday. See the full rundown of times below.

Helena Hauff: Boiler Room x Dekmantel Set

[embedded content]

Pitch Music & Arts Festival will kick off in Moyston, Victoria, on Friday, 10th March, and run until Tuesday, 14th March. Plenty of internationals are heading to Victoria, and there’ll be a strong local contingent as well, including RONA., BIG WETT – who just released a new track – and Mildlife.

It’s the sixth edition of Pitch to take place, having launched in 2017 with Ben Klock and Toro Y Moi as headliners. Check out the site maps and playing times below (click images to see bigger versions).

Site Maps (click to enlarge)

Set Times (click to enlarge)

Pitch Music & Arts Festival 2023

ABSOLUTE.

AK Sports

Âme

Anetha

Ayebatonye

Ben UFO

Bertie

BIG WETT

Bradley Zero

C.FRIM X MIRASIA

Call Super

Cassie Raptor

Club Angel

Daria Kolosova

DAWS

Dax J

DJ EZ

DJ Heartstring

DJ Stingray 313

DJ Tennis

Effy

Ewan McVicar

Fatima Yamaha (Live)

FJAAK DJ

Four Tet

François X

HALFQUEEN

Héctor Oaks

Helena Hauff

I.JORDAN

IN2STELLAR

Interplanetary Criminal

Jaguar

Jennifer Cardini

Juicy Romance

Jyoty

Kalyani

KAS:ST

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)

KETTAMA

Ki/Ki

Kim Ann Foxman

Leon Vynehall (LIVE)

LSDXOXO

m8riarchy

Major League DJz

Mano Le Tough

Marie Montexier

Mildlife

Miley Serious

Moderat (LIVE)

Nightmares On Wax

NLV

Overmono (Live)

Parfait

Paula Tape

Peach

Pretty Girl (LIVE)

Roi Perez

RONA.

Ryan Elliott

Sam Alfred x STÜM

Soju Gang

Sophie McAlister

SWIM

Tama Sumo x Lakuti

Tinlicker (LIVE)

u.r.trax

Yarra

Yikes

Young Marco

Friday, 10th March to Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Moyston, VIC

Further Reading

Pitch Music & Arts Announces 2023 Festival Program

Splendour in the Grass Announce 2023 Dates

Ms. Lauryn Hill to Headline the 2023 Promiseland Festival