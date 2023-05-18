Here Are the Set Times for Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS 2023

Darwin’s all ages music festival BASSINTHEGRASS is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday, 20th May. The festival lineup includes international chart-topper Tones and I, Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, mid-aughts electropop dons The Presets and the perennial Australian idol Guy Sebastian. You can find the playing times below.

It’s all happening at Mindil Beach in the heart of Darwin. BASSINTHEGRASS is regarded as a gateway to Top End tourism. The festival organisers, the Northern Territory Major Events Company, even threw in a $50 Travello voucher with every ticket purchase, giving punters $50 off a number of Territory tourist experiences.

The festival lineup also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Ocean Alley, Hooligan Hefs and Amy Shark, as well as rising acts Bella Maree, Steph Strings, Prayer Corby and Jack Botts. Final tickets can be purchased here – last year’s event attracted just shy of 16,000 people to Larrakia country.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 – Set Times

Tropical Stage

Bella Maree: 1.10pm

Steph Strings: 1.45pm

LDRU: 2.45pm

Peach PRC: 4pm

San Cisco: 5pm

Ocean Alley: 6.30pm

Hooligan Hefs: 7.45pm

Tones and I: 9pm

Angus & Julia Stone: 10.30pm

Palm Stage

Prayer Corby: 1.15pm

Jack Botts: 2pm

MAY-A: 3pm

Babe Rainbow: 4.15pm

Baker Boy: 5.15pm

Guy Sebastian: 6.45pm

Spacey Jane: 8pm

Amy Shark: 9.30pm

The Presets: 11pm

Date & Venue

Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

