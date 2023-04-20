Here are the Set Times for Daydream Festival w/Modest Mouse, Slowdive and More

The inaugural Daydream festival will travel through Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the next couple of weekends. The touring event, presented by Destroy All Lines, is headlined by Pacific Northwest indie rock elite Modest Mouse and UK dream pop and shoegaze outfit Slowdive.
The lineup also features Victorian-based noisy post-punk band Tropical Fuck Storm, who’re playing their first shows since revealing bass player Fiona Kitschin’s breast cancer diagnosis. US bands Cloud Nothings and Beach Fossils round out the international talent pool. Melbourne indie-pop crew Majak Door will open the Sydney and Melbourne shows.
Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘The Future of History’
[embedded content]
All of the action will take place on a single stage at each Daydream event. Remaining tickets can be found here. Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Cloud Nothings and Beach Fossils are also playing sideshows, details of which can be found below.
Daydream 2023 Set Times
Melbourne: Saturday, 22nd April @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- 15.45: Doors
- 16.15: Majak Door
- 16.55: Cloud Nothings
- 17.50: Beach Fossils
- 18.50: Tropical Fuck Storm
- 20.00: Slowdive
- 21.30: Modest Mouse
Sydney: Saturday, 29th April @ Hordern Pavilion
- 15.45: Doors
- 16.15: Majak Door
- 16.55: Cloud Nothings
- 17.50: Beach Fossils
- 18.50: Tropical Fuck Storm
- 20.00: Slowdive
- 21.30: Modest Mouse
Brisbane: Sunday, 30th April @ Riverstage
- 15.45: Doors
- 16.10: Cloud Nothings
- 17.05: Beach Fossils
- 18.05: Tropical Fuck Storm
- 19.10: Slowdive
- 20.40: Modest Mouse
[embedded content]
Daydream Sideshows
Modest Mouse
w/Beach Fossils
- Monday, 24th April – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale now
Slowdive
- Sunday, 23rd April – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Monday, 24th April – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
- Thursday, 27th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Beach Fossils
- Sunday, 23rd April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 26th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Cloud Nothings
- Monday, 24th April – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- w/Pinch Points, Wet Season
- Wednesday, 26th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
- w/Sincerely Grizzly, Placement
- Thursday, 27th April – Dicey Riley’s Hotel, Wollongong NSW
- w/Miners, Solid Effort
Tickets on sale now
