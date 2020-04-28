“Here are the Top 10 Most followed celebrities in the Philippines on Instagram”

Photo credit: @annecurtissmith, @lizasoberano, @bernardokath, @piawurtzbach, @catriona_gray IG

Anne Curtis remains the most followed Filipino celebrity on Instagram. The It’s Showtime host has 14.8 million followers on the social media platform as of this writing.

The Kapamilya actress, who is currently in Australia, has been recently posting snapshots of her journey as a first-time mother. The actress-host gave birth to her daughter Dahlia in March.

See the full list of the most followed Instagram pages below:

1. Anne Curtis

Instagram Handle: annecurtissmith

Followers: 14.8 million

2. Liza Soberano

Instagram Handle: lizasoberano

Followers: 12.9 million

3. Kathryn Bernardo

Instagram Handle: bernardokath

Followers: 11.9 million

4. Pia Wurtzbach

Instagram Handle: piawurtzbach

Followers: 10.5 million

5. Catriona Gray

Instagram Handle: catriona_gray

Followers: 9.4 million

6. Vice Ganda

Instagram Handle: praybeytbenjamin

Followers: 9.2 million

7. Julia Barretto

Instagram Handle: juliabarretto

Followers: 9 million

8. Alex Gonzaga

Instagram Handle: cathygonzaga

Followers: 8.8 million

9. Marian Rivera

Instagram Handle: marianrivera

Followers: 8.7 million

Niana Guerrero

Instagram Handle: nianaguerrero

Followers: 8.7 million

10. Kim Chiu

Instagram Handle: chinitaprincess

Followers: 8.4 million