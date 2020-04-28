“Here are the Top 10 Most followed celebrities in the Philippines on Instagram”

Trending Now

Photo credit: @annecurtissmith, @lizasoberano, @bernardokath, @piawurtzbach, @catriona_gray IG

Anne Curtis remains the most followed Filipino celebrity on Instagram. The It’s Showtime host has 14.8 million followers on the social media platform as of this writing.

The Kapamilya actress, who is currently in Australia, has been recently posting snapshots of her journey as a first-time mother. The actress-host gave birth to her daughter Dahlia in March.

See the full list of the most followed Instagram pages below:

1. Anne Curtis

Instagram Handle: annecurtissmith
Followers: 14.8 million

2. Liza Soberano

Instagram Handle: lizasoberano
Followers: 12.9 million

3. Kathryn Bernardo

Instagram Handle: bernardokath
Followers: 11.9 million

4. Pia Wurtzbach

Instagram Handle: piawurtzbach
Followers: 10.5 million

5. Catriona Gray

Instagram Handle: catriona_gray
Followers: 9.4 million

6. Vice Ganda

Instagram Handle: praybeytbenjamin
Followers: 9.2 million

7. Julia Barretto

Instagram Handle: juliabarretto
Followers: 9 million

8. Alex Gonzaga

Instagram Handle: cathygonzaga
Followers: 8.8 million

9. Marian Rivera

Instagram Handle: marianrivera
Followers: 8.7 million

Niana Guerrero

Instagram Handle: nianaguerrero
Followers: 8.7 million

10. Kim Chiu

Instagram Handle: chinitaprincess
Followers: 8.4 million

