“Here are the Top 10 Most followed celebrities in the Philippines on Instagram”

Photo credit: @annecurtissmith, @lizasoberano, @bernardokath, @piawurtzbach, @catriona_gray IG
Anne Curtis remains the most followed Filipino celebrity on Instagram. The It’s Showtime host has 14.8 million followers on the social media platform as of this writing.
The Kapamilya actress, who is currently in Australia, has been recently posting snapshots of her journey as a first-time mother. The actress-host gave birth to her daughter Dahlia in March.
See the full list of the most followed Instagram pages below:
1. Anne Curtis
Instagram Handle: annecurtissmith
Followers: 14.8 million
2. Liza Soberano
Instagram Handle: lizasoberano
Followers: 12.9 million
3. Kathryn Bernardo
Instagram Handle: bernardokath
Followers: 11.9 million
4. Pia Wurtzbach
Instagram Handle: piawurtzbach
Followers: 10.5 million
5. Catriona Gray
Instagram Handle: catriona_gray
Followers: 9.4 million
6. Vice Ganda
Instagram Handle: praybeytbenjamin
Followers: 9.2 million
7. Julia Barretto
Instagram Handle: juliabarretto
Followers: 9 million
8. Alex Gonzaga
Instagram Handle: cathygonzaga
Followers: 8.8 million
9. Marian Rivera
Instagram Handle: marianrivera
Followers: 8.7 million
Niana Guerrero
Instagram Handle: nianaguerrero
Followers: 8.7 million
10. Kim Chiu
Instagram Handle: chinitaprincess
Followers: 8.4 million