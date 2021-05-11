Here Is The Full List Of Winners At The 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards have just wrapped up – taking place in person! – and it turned out to be quite the history-making event.

Dua Lipa walked away the evening’s big winner, taking home the Mastercard Album of the Year for her second studio album Future Nostalgia.

She also took home the award for Best Female Artist, beating out competition from the likes of Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware and Lianna La Havas.

Upon receiving the award she dedicated the win to nurse and healthcare administrator Dame Elizabeth Anionwu and thanked the audience of 2,500 essential workers saying, “It’s very good to clap for [frontline NHS staff], but we need to pay them.”

Elsewhere, Little Mix became the first female group to win the Best British Group prize in the history of the awards.

The award for Best International Group went to HAIM, Billie Eilish took out the Best International Female Artist award, pop singer Griff won the Rising Star, the prize for Breakthrough Artist award went to 20-year-old British singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks while Taylor Swift picked up the Global Icon award, becoming the first ever women to do so. The award’s previous recipients include David Bowie and Elton John.

2021 pop darling Harry Styles walked away with the award for Best British Single for his summer jam ‘Watermelon Sugar’ while east London rapper J Hus was named Best British male. Following his infamous snub by the Grammy Awards this year, The Weeknd was recognised by The 2021 BRIT Awards as Best International male, beating the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino and our own Tame Impala.

The 2021 Brit Awards marked the UK’s first large-scale indoor event to be held as part of a government-driven research initiative into the safe return of crowded indoor events, with scientists on hand to monitor areas of transmission or contamination.

“The learnings that the government will get out of this will be very important and hopefully will allow them to inform their approach and policy going forward,” said an Awards spokesperson.

See the full list of winners and nominees here below.

2021 BRIT Awards Winners & Nominees

Best Album

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

WINNER: Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard with Raye – Secrets

Simba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising Star Award

WINNER: Griff

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Global Icon

WINNER: Taylor Swift