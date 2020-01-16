“Here’s a first look at Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing’s new film”

Cameras have started rolling for “Us Again”, the latest film of onscreen partners Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing.

Directed by Joy Aquino, “Us Again” is produced by Regal Films, the same producers behind Jane’s last film “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love” and RK’s “Cuddle Weather”.

The project also marks the onscreen reunion of the two stars, who first became a love team in the romance-drama series “ Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi ” in 2018.

On Wednesday, Jane shared a photo of her with RK on the set of “Us Again”, giving fans a first look of the film.

In September last year, Jane and RK did their look test for the big-screen project, where they are set to play the characters of Margie and Mike, respectively.

To join the two in Us Again are BidaMan grand champion Jin Macapagal and novice actress Sarah Jane Edwards.

No target date for Us Again has been announced yet.